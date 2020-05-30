Sprinter Kayla Bonnick heading to the University of Virginia

St Jago High School sprinter Kayla Bonnick has accepted a full scholarship to pursue a degree in biology at the University of Virginia.

The 18-year-old is vice-captain for the girls' track and field team. She is elated about the latest turn of events.

“I am very excited and I am looking forward to great things,” Bonnick said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “I committed to the University of Virginia from April 16. At that university, you do not pick your major until sophomore year so biology is not my major it's just my major area of interest. I am science-bound but I don't know, probably by the end of my freshman year I could even choose to major in finance,” she added.

Earlier this year, Bonnick finished third in the Class One 200m at Central Champs. Last year, she competed in the GraceKennedy-sponsored Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships where she won bronze in the Class One 100m.

The upper sixth form student has passes in mathematics, English A, English B, chemistry, biology, physics, Spanish, principle of accounts, and information technology at the CSEC level. For CAPE, she did chemistry unit 1, biology unit 1, economics unit 1 and communication studies.

It has been a challenge juggling books and sports.

“Yes it is very difficult to balance. I have to make a lot of sacrifices such as staying up very late sometimes to finish my assignments although rest is very crucial to recovery in track. But as long as you have support you will overcome it,” said Bonnick.

A career in sport was inevitable for Kayla Bonnick. Both her brothers were involved in sports at St Jago High School. Kevon played football while Kejon played football and did tracks.

“Honestly, I am a lover of sports. I like football but it was too rough for me, so I decided to do tracks. I'd like to go on the professional scene where track is concerned,” said Bonnick.

— Kevin Jackson