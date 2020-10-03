Spurs boss Mourinho says no revenge mission ahead of Man Utd trip

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Jose Mourinho brushed aside suggestions that he would be on a revenge mission when he takes his Tottenham side to Manchester United tomorrow.

One of his first matches in charge of Spurs was a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford last December, but the Portuguese said he had no “bad feelings” towards his former club.

“What's that? Revenge? I won so many times at Old Trafford as Man United coach and as an opponent coach,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“Revenge for what? Nobody treated me badly there, everyone was so nice to me. I don't have enemies there, I don't have bad feelings. Revenge for what? It's just a football match I want to win.”

Mourinho said his Tottenham side would have “no excuses” against United in their fourth game in eight days, after booking their place in the Europa League group stages on Thursday.

The Spurs boss, sacked by United nearly two years ago, has previously complained about player welfare and said their efforts have been “inhuman”, but he is gearing his side up for one last push before the international break.

“I am used to it. It's the last one, the last match,” he said.

“I don't want to moan. I moaned enough and I moaned with real things on my hands and I don't think anyone disagreed with me, even when I was moaning about the situation.

“But now [there] is only one more match, only the United match. But, no excuses. They had only one match for the week and it was yesterday, and probably the majority of the players who played are not going to play Sunday.

“But I want to forget that. We go there and we go there to discuss the game.”

Mourinho could be boosted by the return of Son Heung-min at Old Trafford as the South Korean recovers from a hamstring injury, which is not as bad as first feared.

Son, who has already scored four Premier League goals this season, was previously ruled out until after the international break but he could make a surprise comeback on Sunday.