Square score big win as Mikael Phillips North-West Manchester Night League begins

Square emerged biggest winners on the opening day of the inaugural Mikael Phillips North-West Manchester Night Football League, which kicked off Sunday evening at Greenvale Community centre with four games from zones A and B.

In the first game from Zone A, Mike Town edged Kingsland United 1-0 on Richie Williams' goal.

It was then Square's turn to swamp George Reid Soccer Warriors 6-1 in Zone B. Michael McLean led the scorers with a hat-trick, and he was ably supported by Dantae Larmond, Kashwayne Miller and Levar Williams. Andre Smith got the consolation for the Warriors.

In the other Zone A game, Young Generation was unable to survive the rumbling of Earthquake in a 3-1 result. Oneil Clarke, Kenroy Mullings and Anthowe Dawkins were on target for Earthquake, while Sadiki Brown replied for Young Generation.

In the final game of the day from Zone B, Emergency edged 14 Street 1-0 on Alwin Strachan' strike.

Fourteen teams from five communities will contest the seven-a-side competition, which will be played on Thursdays, and Sundays. The final is slated for January 12, 2020, with the semi-finals set for the previous Sunday (January 5, 2020), and the quarter-finals slated for Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The competition will take a Christmas break after the completion of the preliminary phase on Sunday, December 22.

This latest night football league in the parish is the brainchild of former Jamaica Football Federation President Crenston Boxhill, and partner Karam Persad, who kick-started the Porus Night League in 2016.

The 14 teams are drawn in three zones with zones A and B comprising five teams each, and Zone C with four teams.

Each team is made up of 12 players, including goalkeepers, and the organisers have allowed for each team to include four players from outside the constituency.

The winners are guaranteed $100,000, with $75,000, $50,000 and $25,000 earmarked for second through fourth places, respectively.

Each match lasts for 60 minutes of two 30-minute halves, with a five-minute half-time break. Three teams will advance from zones A and B, and two from Zone C to the quarter-finals.

From the quarter-finals, the four semi-finalists will be outfitted with full uniforms of shirts, shorts and socks.

Match day two takes place today with three games beginning at 5:45 pm. The first game from Zone C pits Napolie against GV All-Stars, to be followed at 7:00 pm by 14 Street against Dunsinane FC, and Police against Earthquake at 8:15 pm. Both games are from Zone A.