Squash ace Binnie sets sights on World Team Championships

Jamaican and Caribbean number one squash player Chris Binnie has now set his sights on the World Team Championships.

Binnie, who is being backed by JN Fund Managers, said he has recovered from the injury which impacted his performance at the July Pan American Games in Peru, allowing him to win a record ninth Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Senior Championships title in Guyana, which ended on August 24.

He pointed out that this is a good basis on which to tackle the Washington championships.

“The next major event on the docket is the World Team Championships in December in Washington, DC,” Binnie said. “We aim to improve our team's world ranking and continue to represent Jamaica on the world stage.”

Jamaica took the silver medal in the team competition in Guyana, but will be the only Caribbean country represented at the World Team Championships where it will be making its second-consecutive appearance, after playing in France in 2017.

“This has been a confidence- builder for me to move on to the pro tour in the fall and keep trying to improve my game, and hopefully some good results will follow,” he said. “It is a good feeling, especially with the type of year I have had with all the setbacks.”

Much of Jamaica's success is due to Binnie himself, who is ranked in the top 100 players by the World Squash Federation. He says he has a target of breaking into the top 50 players in the world this year.

“I feel that I am back on track,” Binnie said. “It shows that all the work I put in has helped.”

His optimism is boosted by the fact that Washington is in a similar time zone to Jamaica, and much geographically closer than France was, which should improve the prospects for the Jamaican team.

Allan Lewis, managing director of JN Fund Managers, Binnie's sponsors, said, “I understand the challenge posed by his gruelling competition schedule, and am pleased to hear of his recovery.

“The team members at JN Fund Managers and the wider JN Group are encouraging Chris to persevere and continue to put in the work necessary to achieve his goal of joining the Professional Squash Association's top 50 elite,” Lewis said.

“Chris is a member of the Jamaica team who we all are supporting and encouraging. We know they will do their best in the wonderful tradition of Jamaican athletes, regardless of the sport.”