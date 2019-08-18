Squash pros say CASA outlook good in Guyana

Douglas Beckford is optimistic about prospects for the Jamaican team participating in the senior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) championships being held in Guyana from August 18-24.

The manager for the eight- member team said the biggest challenges are likely to come from Guyana, which is on its home ground, and the strong Barbados contingent. Other CASA competitors include: Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, St Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Trinidad and Tobago.

“I would be disappointed if we don't end up as one of the top three teams,” Mr Beckford said. “Later this year, Jamaica will be going to the World Team Championships for the second time, and we are the only Caribbean country to have done that.”

He pointed out that the standard of squash in Jamaica has improved over the years as more players have gained international exposure; however, that has also benefited players across the region.

Chris Hind, who has the double role as general manager of team sponsor, JN General Insurance (JNGI), and president of the Jamaica Squash Association (JSA), pointed out that, “We have a good chance of winning the men's competition, as the team is strong.”

The team includes top national and regional players, Chris Binnie, Bruce Burrowes, Taj Lumley, Julian Morrison and Dane Schwier; along with veteran players, Stewart Maxwell, Richard Coe, and player/manager Douglas Beckford.

“The prospects are good and the number one seed, Chris Binnie, has not lost a match in this competition since 2011,” Mr Hind said. “Bruce Burrowes has played on the professional circuit and the others are all strong players.”

The team will be competing in Guyana's capital of Georgetown, at Georgetown Club, and at National Racquet Centre, which is that country's counterpart to Jamaica's squash centre at Liguanea Club in St Andrew.

Taj Lumley said he is familiar with the squash courts in Guyana, as he has played there three times before, and he expects the Jamaican players to be comfortable in that setting.

“We have a strong team and we should get to the finals,” Lumley said. “Personally, I have been training as much as I can and will be taking it one match at a time.”