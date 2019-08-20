St Catherine beat Norman Manley to reach Summer Challenge semis

ST CATHERINE High defeated Norman Manley High 35-26 to advance to the semi-finals of the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) Summer Challenge Cup netball competition at the Leila Robinson Courts last Thursday.

Despite losing, Norman Manley by virtue of finishing second in the Urban section, also advanced to the semi-finals.

St Catherine topped the points standing in the round-robin with maxium 15 points from five starts, while Norman Manley ended with 12 points, winning four and losing one from their five outings.

In the Rural section, May Day High came out on top in the standings with 15 points from five matches, while finishing second were Glenmuir High with nine points from their five outings. Glenmuir went through on goal difference ahead of Manchester High who also ended on nine points from five starts.

The semi-finals are scheduledto be played tomorrow at the Manchester High School court, while the finals will be on Friday.

The St Catherine and Norman Manley encounter was a keen battle between teams that were unbeaten prior to the start of the match. Both had an evenly contested first quarter with Norman Manley taking a slim 8-7 lead at the break.

In an intense offensive exchange, St Catherine's shooters Tahlia Redwood and Felicia Smith combined well, while shooters Leisha Smith and Shandle Bentle kept Norman Manley in contention with the scores tied 16-16 at half-time.

St Catherine, last year's beaten finalists in the Inter-Secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) Senior League competition, inched ahead of Norman Manley in the third quarter with scores at 27-19.

Norman Manley needed to score quickly to close the gap on St Catherine in the final quarter, but were never able to get near, as the winners never allowed their opponents many scoring opportunities.

In making the win, St Catherine scored eight goals to Norman Manley's seven before the final whistle and final scores 35-26 for the victors.

In other games, Camperdown High defeated Jonathan Grant High 34-15 with quarterly scores of 8-4, 19-8 (half-time), 27-10 before winning convincingly 34-15.

Merl Grove High registered their first win by beating The Queen's School 28-18, with quarterly scores of 8-6, 14-10 (half-time), 20-13 and scored eight goals to their opponents's five goals in the final quarter to win comfortably.

— Gerald Reid