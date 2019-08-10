St Catherine CA look to seal semi-final berth in all-island limited over competition

Zone A leaders St Catherine CA will look to secure their semi-final spot when they take on fourth-placed Kensington CC in today's Jamaica Cricket Association all-island limited overs match at Kensington Park.

St Catherine CA have 19 points, just one more than second-placed St Mary CA, while Kensington, who have no chance of advancing, are on 12 points.

Once St Catherine CA secure a victory, they will emerge as Zone A's representative in the semis.

St Mary, who are scheduled to face visitors Hanover (zero point) at Three Hills, need St Catherine CA to lose for them to have a chance to top the zone.

The zone's other match will feature third-placed Jamaica Defence Force (13 points) and out-of-contention Portland CA (zero point) at Up Park Camp.

In Zone B, leaders Lucas CC (18 points) are sure to advance ahead of inactive St Thomas (18 points) if they can beat hosts Kingston CC (six points) at Sabina Park.

In another match in the zone, the out-of-contention pair of Kingston and St Andrew CA (zero point) and Boys' Town CC (six points) battle at Maxfield Park.

In Zone C, pole team St Ann CA, who are on 18 points, take on St Catherine CC (12 points) at Chedwin Park, while Clarendon CA (12 points) entertain St Elizabeth CA (six points) at the Jamalco ground. Winless Police have a bye.

In Zone D, Manchester CA (18 points) can secure top spot with victory over visitors Trelawny CA (two points) at Manchester High School.

Melbourne CC (12 points) have an outside chance of progressing if they can beat Westmoreland at Melbourne Oval, but the other result in the zone will need to favour them.

—Sanjay Myers