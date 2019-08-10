St Catherine CA look to seal semi-final berth in all-island limited over competition
Zone A leaders St Catherine CA will look to secure their semi-final spot when they take on fourth-placed Kensington CC in today's Jamaica Cricket Association all-island limited overs match at Kensington Park.
St Catherine CA have 19 points, just one more than second-placed St Mary CA, while Kensington, who have no chance of advancing, are on 12 points.
Once St Catherine CA secure a victory, they will emerge as Zone A's representative in the semis.
St Mary, who are scheduled to face visitors Hanover (zero point) at Three Hills, need St Catherine CA to lose for them to have a chance to top the zone.
The zone's other match will feature third-placed Jamaica Defence Force (13 points) and out-of-contention Portland CA (zero point) at Up Park Camp.
In Zone B, leaders Lucas CC (18 points) are sure to advance ahead of inactive St Thomas (18 points) if they can beat hosts Kingston CC (six points) at Sabina Park.
In another match in the zone, the out-of-contention pair of Kingston and St Andrew CA (zero point) and Boys' Town CC (six points) battle at Maxfield Park.
In Zone C, pole team St Ann CA, who are on 18 points, take on St Catherine CC (12 points) at Chedwin Park, while Clarendon CA (12 points) entertain St Elizabeth CA (six points) at the Jamalco ground. Winless Police have a bye.
In Zone D, Manchester CA (18 points) can secure top spot with victory over visitors Trelawny CA (two points) at Manchester High School.
Melbourne CC (12 points) have an outside chance of progressing if they can beat Westmoreland at Melbourne Oval, but the other result in the zone will need to favour them.
—Sanjay Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy