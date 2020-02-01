St Catherine FA kicks off Cowan's Electrical 2020 Div 1 with triple-header

History was created last week Friday when the St Catherine Football Association (SCFA) led by new President Elaine Walker-Brown, hosted a triple-header for the first time in the parish during the start of the association's Cowan's Electrical 2020 Division One competition.

The historic moment saw Benbow Football Club and Linstead Football Club playing the opening encounter which ended 1-1. Scoring for Linstead FC in the 68th minute was Clive Wedderburn, with Carlington Facey netting the equaliser in the 90th+2 minutes for Benbow FC.

The game between Caymanas Gardens and Edgewater also ended in a 0-0 stalemate, while DB Basovak took all three points in the feature game against Beacon Hill after a 1-0 win courtesy of a goal from Andre Forbes.

After securing sponsorship for the Division One competition, Walker-Brown met with representatives of the clubs to discuss how to make a difference in the way football is administered in the parish, and in particular as it relates to the Division One competition.

As a result of this meeting, a triple-header idea was put in place along with the staging of an opening ceremony to include all teams for their official introduction to the sponsors, and footballs were handed out to each club.

The teams were met by President Walker-Brown; president of the Jamaica Football Federation Michael Ricketts; representatives from the sponsor; Trudi-Ann Edwards, administrative officer; and Director Michael Cowan.

Division One football has replaced Division Two in all of these zones and will compete for a place in the Major League, allowing for more economical travel for teams as well as allowing as many communities as possible to compete within the parish.

“I, along with the other members of the SCFA, sat down with the club officials and we deliberated, taking the communities into consideration. We spoke with the sponsors and took their ideas into consideration as well and came to a decision to have this grand opening and a triple-header,” Walker-Brown shared.

“The supporters came out in their numbers and the support was overwhelming, which tells us that they appreciate how it was done. This is [a] work in progress and SCFA will continue to change. We are committed to making changes in the parish as it relates to football,” she added.

Edwards was pleased to have taken part in the event. “We at Cowan's Electrical are more than happy to be the sponsor of the SCFA Division One competition. Football is the primary sport for the Cowan family as now-deceased Barrington Cowan, owner of the company, was very active in supporting football, followed by his son Michael Cowan who was always involved in community football events and, at one stage, women's football.”

Edwards added that two of the directors of Cowan's Electrical, George and Arlene Cameron, are also involved in football at the community level and are ardent supporters of the game, making the decision very easy.

“It appears that St Catherine Football Association has a good structure, and if they get the proper support from other stakeholders in and around the parish to use sports as a venture to develop and occupy the young minds it would be a good gesture, as this in the long run will shift their focus and minimise crime in the parish and, by extension, in Jamaica,” Edwards noted.

She also added that if discipline is maintained by the clubs and the football association, Cowan's Electrical Company would be on board for a very long time.

Twenty-three teams divided into three zones — Portmore, Central and Northern — will be competing for the Cowan's Electrical Trophy and monetary rewards.

In the Portmore Zone the teams are Braeton FC, Caymanas FC, Cumberland FC, East Portmore Portals FC, Edgewater FC, Naggo Head FC, Newland FC, WBC FC, and Westchester FC.

The teams in the Central Zone are Beacon Hill FC, DB Basovak FC, McCooks Pen FC, Spring Village FC, Tredegar Park FC, and Windsor Lion FC.

Forming the Northern Zone are Benbow United FC, Black Lion FC, Ensom City FC, Ewarton FC, Knollis FC, Linstead FC, and Sligoville FC.

— Beverly Melbourne