St Catherine FA recognises groundsman Herney McLean at awards ceremony

A special recognition to Herney McLean, groundsman for over 20 years at Spanish Town Prison Oval in St Catherine, was the highlight of the St Catherine Football Association awards ceremony held recently at Cecil's Restaurant in Spanish Town.

Elaine Walker-Brown, newly elected and first female president of the association, had promised that if elected to head the parish association she would organise a long overdue awards ceremony, and that she did.

The outgoing administration under the leadership of Jamaica Football Federation Vice-President Peter Reid had not staged an awards ceremony since 2017.

“I have watched Herney over the years. From his son was a baby he would take him to Prison Oval and place him somewhere safe in the eyes of some other person and do his duties meticulously. He did the almost impossible by maintaining the grounds and its surroundings, keeping it extremely clean and in suitable condition to cope with the football traffic of double-headers and the almost daily use of the grounds,” Walker-Brown said.

“Despite the years of drought that faced the parish Herney would always have a good green field ready for the players and officials. Therefore, my executive members and I sat down and we all came to the conclusion to award Herney for his efforts,” she added.

McLean was over the moon when he spoke to the Jamaica Observer.

“I feel good, I am so happy. It's my first recognition for all the years that I have worked here and doing all these things for the association. I thank everyone in the new administration for recognising me for the job I am doing and thanks to 'Happy' Sutherland for giving me this job,” McLean said with a broad smile.

Other special awards went to the referees while the Happy Sutherland Knockout championship award went to Red Stripe Premier League defending champions Portmore United Football Club. Cedar Grove Football Club received the Major League championship trophy, with runners-up being Raiders Football Club. Spanish Town Police Football Club received the Division One championship trophy, with Racing Football Club copping the runners-up trophy.

The Division Two championship trophy went to Edgewater Football Club, and Caymanas Gardens Football Club were the runners-up title recipients.

In the youth section of the awards, Windsor Lions were the champions of the Under-13, while Portmore United Football Club got the runners-up trophy. Portmore United also won the Under-15 title and Racing FC won the Under-17 trophy. Portmore United also received the Under-20 trophy, while Albion FC won the second-place trophy in that category.

Top goalscorer for Major League was Tajay Blake of Royal Lakes, and Dave Sashell from the Spanish Town Police FC received top goalscorer award for Division One.

Top coach award went to Malawey Blake of Cedar Grove.

— Bev Melbourne