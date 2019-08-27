St Catherine High all the way in INSPORTS netball final

ST CATHERINE High registered a convincing 45-24 win over May Day High for their first hold on the 2019 Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) Summer Challenge Cup Netball Championships for high schools in the final at Leila Robinson Courts on Friday.

The St Catherine-based aggregation completed the competition unbeaten, while it was the first defeat for the Manchester-based May Day High.

Both teams reached the final after winning their respective semi-finals at the Manchester High School court last Wednesday. The St Catherine aggregation held off Glenmuir High School to win 31-28, while May Day easily defeated Camperdown High School 32-21.

St Catherine walked away with the top cash award of $100,000, along with the INSPORTS championship trophy, while May Day collected $75,000 and a trophy. Glenmuir, for their part, took home $50,000 and medals for third, with Camperdown pocketing $30,000 for finishing fourth.

Goalkeeper Ajahana Coleman from St Catherine High was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final and was presented with a trophy.

In the final, the first quarter ended with both teams tied at 6-6. St Catherine scored 13 goals to May Day's six in the second quarter to lead 19-12 at half-time.

St Catherine added 10 goals in the third quarter with May Day scoring only seven as the new champions led 29-19 at the final break. The St Catherine girls outplayed May Day in the final quarter and went on to win convincingly 45-24 at the completion of the 48-minute encounter.

Goal-shooter Tahice Redwood led the scoring for St Catherine with 24 goals from 26 attempts, while for May Day goal-attack Odeacha Johnson scored 19 goals from 25 attempts.

Glenmuir High beat Camperdown High 39-37 in the third and fourth place playoff with Ruddayne Peters getting 26 goals from 27 attempts and Andreer Lewis 13 goals from 20 efforts for Glenmuir.

Tiavion Ayre netted 34 goals from 42 attempts for Camperdown.

The quarterly scores for the winners were 10-9, 18-19 (half-time), 28-27 and winning 39-37.

Meanwhile, Holmwood Technical captured the Rally competition with a narrow 5-4 win over Norman Manley High. The winners collected $20,000 and a trophy and the losers $10,000.

