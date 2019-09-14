St Elizabeth derby takes spotlight in daCosta Cup today

MUNRO, St Elizabeth — The clash between a resurgent Munro College and St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), two of the fiercest rivals in high school sports, could highlight today's massive round of 36 games in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football competition.

A week after the season kicked off, the stage is set for possibly the best game between the two St Elizabeth schools in a long time. Munro College are seeking to break a 12-game winless record against STETHS when they meet at Munro, starting at 3:30 pm.

Twenty-one schools will go into the round with perfect win records, with five games featuring teams at the top of their respective points tables.

Manchester High and Mile Gully in Zone F, and Alston High and Holmwood Technical in Zone G have all won their first two games, while Charlemont High and giant-killers McGrath High won their first games in Zone K and will meet each other.

Defending champions Clarendon College will be seeking their first win of the season after being held to a draw last week by Lennon High, while four teams — Manning's School, Oracabessa High, Seaforth High and Paul Bogle High will all be going after a third-straight victory.

Munro College are unbeaten in their first three games for the first time in six years and, despite being held 1-1 by Lacovia at home on Thursday, will be expecting to beat STETHS for the first time since 2012.

Patrick “Jackie” Walters, who is in his second season at Munro College, led them to back-to-back wins before the draw on Thursday, but they will face a confident STETHS team coming off a massive 11-0 win over Black River on Thursday.

STETHS have dominated the rest of Zone E for most of the last decade, winning the zone the last nine seasons, but they just edged Munro College on goal difference in 2013.

Mile Gully have never beaten Manchester High but have come close over the last few years since the veteran Barry Watson took over and following their good start, will fancy their chances today.

Manchester High lead on goal difference with new coach Vassell Reynolds in charge, and they have an incredible record of not losing a first-round game in 97 starts, dating back to September 19, 2009 when they lost to Bellefield High in the second week of the season.

Alston High and Holmwood Technical have battled each other over the years and, after both failed to make it past the first round last season, will be seeking to make amends, but Holmwood will think they have and edge having not lost to Alston in their last four games, while winning three times.

McGrath High have the biggest upset of the year so far after edging former champions Dinthill Technical last weekend, and will oppose defending Ben Francis KO champions Charlemont High today.

Charlemont High had edged Enid Bennett 2-1 and will be looking to put on a more impressive show today, while Dinthill will seek redemption against Enid Bennett.

Oracabessa High have won their first two games in Zone I and face second-place Marcus Garvey High who are coming off a 2-0 win over Iona High.

Manning's School are off to their best start in eight years and will be trying to match their record of winning their first three games in 2011 when they take on Petersfield High, who they last beat in the 2016 season.

Petersfield High have drawn the only game they have played so far.

Seaforth High and Paul Bogle Bogle High are separated by goal difference in Zone O and will face Robert Lightbourne and St Thomas Technical, respectively, today.

The battle for supremacy in Zone A promises to be tough this year and today Green Pond High, who lead on goal difference, take on Anchovy High, who beat them two times last year while Cornwall College will host St James High.

Today’s games

Zone A

Cornwall College vs St James High

Green Pond High vs Anchovy High

Maldon High vs Irwin High

Zone B

Green Island vs Merlene Ottey

Hopewell High vs Rusea’s High

Zone C

Herbert Morrison vs William Knibb

Cedric Titus vs Spot Valley

Zone D

Petersfield vs Manning’s

Maud McLeod vs Belmont

Grange Hill vs Godfrey Stewart

Zone E

Munro College vs STETHS

Black River vs Lacovia

Maggotty vs Newell

Zone F

Manchester High vs Mile Gully

B B Coke vs Belair High

May day vs de Carteret

Zone G

Roger Clarke vs Knox

Alston High vs Holmwood Technical

Christiana High vs Spalding High

Zone H

Lennon vs Edwin Allen

Kellits High vs Clarendon College

Zone I

Iona High vs Browns Town

York Castle vs Ocho Rios

Marcus Garvey vs Oracabessa

Zone J

St Mary Technical vs Carron Hall

Tacky High vs Brimmervale

Zone K

Charlemont High vs McGrath

Dinthill Technical vs Enid Bennett

Zone L

Fair Prospect vs Happy Grove

Port Antonio vs Titchfield High

Zone M

Denbigh High vs Glenmuir High

Zone N

Foga Road vs Kemps Hill

Vere Technical vs Central High

Zone O

Robert Lightbourne vs Seaforth High

Morant Bay vs Yallahs

St Thomas Tech vs Paul Bogle