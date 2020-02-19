Damar on top

St Jago High School led both the boys' and girls' sections of the Digicel Central Championships at the end of the first of a two-day event, but what was building up to be the clash of the season in the girls' Class One 200m between Jamaica's two most promising athletes — Kemona Davis of Edwin Allen High and Ashanti Moore of Hydel High — never materialised.

But Davis, who opened her 200m season a few weeks ago with a scorching 22.86 seconds, won her heat 23.59 (0-0 mps) and was just outside Michae Harriot's 2018 record of 23.56.

Another promising star, Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen High School , was just as impressive in the Class Two 200m, basically jogging 23.92 (0.5 mps), and looks set to erase Davis's record of 23.24 set last year. Shanice Walker of Hydel High will give her most to do as she won heat six in 24.01 seconds.

But the day belonged to Monk Street-based St Jago as they enter the final day leading in both the boys' and girls' categories.

After 11 finals, St Jago boys are out front with 112 points, a massive 64 points clear of second-placed Edwin Allen with 48 points, and they look all set to defend their title despite picking up what appeared to be couple injuries.

Bridgeport High School, who were 10th last year, are currently in third spot with 34 points, just ahead of Knox College in fourth with 23 points. That is two more than they finished with last year in 18th spot. Jonathan Grant High round out the top five with 22 points.

The top 10 is completed by Bellefield High (21), Denbigh High (19), Clarendon College (15), Manchester High (14), and Charlemont High on 12 points.

Meanwhile, it is a ding-dong battle in the girls' section with St Jago High holding a narrow lead over defending champions Edwin Allen. St Jago High are on top with 103 points with Edwin Allen just behind on 99.5 points.

Hydel High, who finished second last year with a massive 345 points, are third with 71 points with a lot of work to do to catch the top two, while Holmwood Technical High are fourth on 47 points. Vere Technical High complete the top five with 34.5 points.

The top 10 is completed by St Catherine High (13), Clarendon College, Spalding High and Bellefield High School all on nine points, with Manchester High School on eight points.

Earlier in the day, St Jago's star jumper Damar Marshall broke the Class One high jump record clearing 2.09m. Vere's Kimarly Cooper was second with 1.90m, with Kymani Thomas of St Jago third with the same 1.90m.

Edwin Allen's Timothy Haye won the 2,000m steeplechase in 6:10.96 minutes, while Zoey-Ann Wint of Holmwood Technical captured the girls' 2,000m steeplechase in 7:16.22 minutes.

Tori-Ann Anderson of St Jago won the girls' Class Four high jump with 1.55m, while Tamecia Roberts of Hydel High captured the Class Three long jump with a leap of 5.52m.

Clarendon College's Roxene Simpson won the girls' Class One discus with 45.61m ahead of Kayla Davis-Edwards of St Jago with 43.76m. Edwin Allen's Kadine Brown was third with 39.75m.

It was a good day for Clarendon College in the discus as Brandon Lloyd won the boys' Class One event with 54.80m ahead of Christopher Young of Edwin Allen with 53.99m.

Denbigh High also got in on the act courtesy of Rashick Jones, who won the boys' Class Two shot put with 13.53m ahead of Jordan Harris of Bridgeport High with 13.28m. Zachry Campbell gave Knox College six valuable points by finishing third with 12.89m.

Jonathan Grant High School stole the show in the boys' Class Three long jump grabbing the top two spots courtesy of Maleek Williams (5.60m) and Keron Whyte (5.38m). St Jago's Balvin Israel was third with 5.35m.

Manchester High School's Jordon Richards won the Class Two high jump with 1.90m ahead of St Jago's Demario Prince with 1.85m.