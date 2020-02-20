St Jago boys, Edwin Allen girls retain titles at Central Champs

St Jago High School boys and Edwin Allen High School girls retained their Central Athletics Championships titles, but Tia Clayton stole the spotlight with a scintillating record run of 11.29 seconds (+1.1 mps) over 100m at G C Foster College yesterday.

Edwin Allen High School girls scored 375.5 points to repel a spirited challenge once again from Hydel High School who were second with 336.5 points. This winning margin of 39 points was 20 more than last year which could be an indication heading into the annual Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships next month.

Overnight leaders St Jago High School finished third with 325 points ahead of Holmwood Technical High School in fourth on 273. Vere Technical High School completed the top five with 124 points.

In the boys' section, St Jago High School were in a no-nonsense mood and easily dispatched their rivals winning by a massive 187 points, tallying an impressive 375 points.

Edwin Allen High School were second once again with 188 points as Bridgeport High School showed marked improvement by capturing third spot with 84 points. Last year they were 10th with 38 points. Clarendon College, with 83 points, were fourth and Charlemont High School retained their fifth spot with 80 points.

But it was 15-year-old Tia Clayton who was the talk of the town as she lowered her personal best from 11.32 seconds to 11.29 seconds and smashed the Class Two 100m record of 11.58 seconds set by Saskieka Steele of Holmwood Technical High School in 2019.

In fact, Steele was third this year in 11.50 seconds, as the much-improved Brandy Hall was second in 11.38 seconds. Last year she was sixth at Champs in 11.80 seconds.

Tia was second to her twin sister Tina at last year's Champs in a winning time of 11.27 seconds. The Champs record is 11.16 seconds held by their teammate Kevona Davis since 2018. Tina was not to be outdone as she sped to 23.57 seconds in the 200m.

The Clayton twins teamed up with Hall and Serena Cole to destroy the Class Two 4x100m relay record of 45.02 seconds held by St Jago High School with a superb 43.80 seconds, which is the fastest-ever record for this age group. The Champs record is 44.88 seconds established by Edwin Allen High School in 2015. They are on course to be the first school girl team to run under 43 seconds.

With the twins stealing the show, Kevona Davis went about her business in efficient fashion posting an impressive 23.30 seconds (+1.6 mps) and erased the Class One 200m record of 23.56 seconds held by Michae Harriott since 2018.

Earlier, Kerrica Hill of Hydel Hill School won the Class Three 100m in 11.66 seconds and although some distance off Tia Clayton's record of 11.37 seconds, she was very impressive.

St Jago High School's Kayla Bonnick captured the Class One 100m title in 11.60 seconds and erased the record of 11.72 seconds held jointly by Rene Medley (2015) and Shurria Henry (2019).

Hydel High School's Jody-Ann Daley won Class Four in 12.12 seconds ahead of Bryanna Davidson of St Jago High School with 12.26 seconds. Edwin Allen High School's Xavian Harrison was third in 12.41 seconds.

In the boys' 100m, Javari Thomas of St Jago High School won Class One in 10.70 seconds (1.4 mps). He broke the record on Tuesday clocking 10.52 seconds. His teammate Jamar Treasure false-started.

Tajay Duffus of St Jago High School won Class Two in 10.89 seconds (1.4) ahead of Shevaughn Fearon of Edwin Allen High School and Taj-Shawn Barnes of Steer Town High School, both clocking 11.08 seconds in second and third places, respectively.

Malik Carridice of Vere Technical High School took the Class Three honours in 11.50 seconds ahead of the St Jago High School pair of Kawayne Kelly in 11.60 seconds and Damario Crooks with 11.61 seconds.

Two records fell in the girls' 400 metres as Quaycian Davis of St Jago High School lowered the previous record of 54.28 seconds to 53.59 seconds. Alliah Baker of Hydel High School was second, also below the record in 53.65 seconds.

Oneika McAnuff of Hydel High School broke the Class Two 400m record clocking 53.40 seconds while Kavia Francis of Holmwood Technical won Class One in 53.38 seconds.

Holmwood Technical High School's Tahj Hamm broke the boys' Class Two 400m record clocking 47.72 seconds while his teammate Bovel McPherson captured Class One in 46.77 seconds.

Girls' points standing after 45 events scored

1) Edwin Allen High 375.5

2) Hydel High 336.5

3) St Jago High 325

4) Holmwood Technical 273

5) Vere Technical 124

6) St Catherine High 79

7) Manchester High 66

8) Spalding High 61

9) Clarendon College 35

10) Bellefield High 22

11) St Hilda's High 6

12) Brown's Town High 3

12) Enid Bennett High 3

12) Dinthill Technical 3

12) Bridgeport High 3

16) The Cedar Grove Academy 2

16) Knox College 2

16) Belair School 2

Boys' points standing after 40 events scored

1) St Jago High 375

2) Edwin Allen High 188

3) Bridgeport High 84

4) Clarendon College 83

5) Charlemont High 80

6) Manchester High 78

7) Vere Technical 56

8) Holmwood Technical 50

9) Bellefield High 39

10) Ferncourt High 35

11) St Catherine High 33

12) Jonathan Grant High 32

13) Garvey Maceo High 26

13) Steer Town Academy 26

15) Denbigh High 23

16) Greater Portmore High 22

17) Knox College 21

18) Enid Bennett High 20

19) The Cedar Grove Academy 15

19) Mount St. Joseph 15

19) Jose Marti Technical 15

22) Hydel High 14

22) Foga Road High 14

24) Ocho Rios High 11

24) Christiana High 11

26) Central High 10

26) Tacius Golding High 10

28) Browns Town High 9

28) Dinthill Technical 9

30) Spalding High 8