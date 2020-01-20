St James FA Sandals Major League continues today

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Four teams will seek their first win when the St James Football Association Sandals Resort International Major League continues today with two games — both set to kick off at 3:00 pm.

Somerton FC, who were relegated from the Western Confederation Super League at the end of last season, will host Fire House FC at Somerton Community Centre, while Bogue FC and Melbourne Mind Game face off at UDC Field — both games in Zone Two.

Bogue FC gave up a 2-0 lead last week and held on for a 2-2 draw against Violet Kickers and will face a Melbourne Mind Game team that was held goalless by Fire House.

Diego Clarke and Christopher Johnson had given Bogue FC the lead in their first game and both will be hoping to give them a shot at taking all three points today.

Somerton FC won the league two seasons ago but managed to stay in the Super League for just one season and will hope they can score their first win over the promoted Fire House FC team that was held 0-0 in their first outing.

— Paul Reid