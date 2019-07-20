St Kitts blank Dominica 4-0 in Caribbean Olympic Qualifier

St Kitts and Nevis kicked off their Caribbean Under-23 Olympic qualifying campaign on a positive note as they got by Dominica 4-0 at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex yesterday.

A brace by Geovannie Lake in the seventh and 23rd minutes and one each from Yohannes Mitchum (47th) and substitute Tyquan Terrell (69th) ensured that St Kitts and Nevis made light work of the Dominica side that held Jamaica to a 1-1 stalemate on Wednesday at the same venue.

The victory placed St Kitts and Nevis in pole position in the three-team standing with only the group winner to progress to the next round.

While St Kitts and Nevis only require a point to make safe their path to the next round, host Jamaica, in second position on a point, will require victory in Sunday's final group fixture.

St Kitts and Nevis came out more positive at the start with a show of good attacking intent as the pinned down Dominica inside their own quarters for most of the first half.

Lake, who went down inside the area and had his appeal for a penalty waved away by the referee, picked himself up and was on hand to fire in the opening goal after Dominica failed to clear their lines.

Dominica could have pulled level in the 21st minute when a defensive mix-up saw Montel James in on goal with an empty net awaiting, but the striker's tame effort was picked up by the recovering Ezrick Nicholls in goal for St Kitts and Nevis.

Two minutes later, Lake displayed nippy footwork to dismiss a defender before releasing a powerful left-footed effort from a tight angle to complete his brace and put his team 2-0 up at the break.

The one-way traffic continued on the resumption when Mitchum fired home from close range to knock the wind out of their opponents, whose best chance at goal came in the 55th minute when substitute Nick Anthony's left-footed effort rocketed off the crossbar.

St Kitts and Nevis then wrapped up victory in convincing fashion with a good build up down the right channel which ended with Terrell tapping in a cross from Steve Archibald, as members of the Jamaican team and Head Coach Donovan Duckie took notes.