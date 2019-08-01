St Mary CA takes pride in launch of Youth Cricket Academy

Aspiring young cricketers, as well as the rising stars in the parish of St Mary are now able to have proper technical and mental training following the launch of the St Mary Youth Cricket Academy recently.

Speaking at the launch ceremony at Boscobel Oval, president of the St Mary Cricket Association Ian Spencer, noted that it was a historic day for cricket in St Mary, as early technical guidance and coaching had been severely lacking over the years, preventing a number of promising cricketers from developing into outstanding players.

“We promised when our administration took office a few months ago that youth cricket was high on our agenda with the Youth academy being top priority... today we are proud of this achievement,” he said.

Spencer outlined that the Academy was currently catering to the top Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 players in the parish, but following the completion of the first phase during the summer, then it would be made available to various primary and high schools in the parish to hone the skills of the players and rekindle the enthusiasm for young people in the parish towards the sport of cricket. This, he noted, is not just a summer camp, but a full-fledged cricket academy, which will be significantly upgraded over time as training facilities are upgraded.

The St Mary Cricket Association president also thanked a number of individuals and companies who have been making a significant contribution to the growth of the sport in the parish. They are Sports Development Foundation, Sandals Resorts International, Costly Construction, Members of Parliaments Robert Montague and Morais Guy, Parkway Pharmacy and Braham Service Stations.

“There is a still a lot more to be done and we are calling on companies and small businesses in St Mary to come on board and assist with sponsorship of our players,” Spencer said. “The St Mary senior team recently reached the semi-finals of the JCA [Jamaica Cricket Association]T20 Bashment and are currently doing well in the All-Island 50 overs, while last year our Under-15 and Under-17 teams made it to the semi-finals, while our primary school champ Oracabessa Primary reached the All-island semi-finals a few weeks ago.”

In outlining the programme, Parish Coach Jefferton Meeks said cultivating proper batting, bowling and fielding techniques, as well as mental preparation would be the main focus at this time. “We are very happy that the academy is now a reality and look forward to it growing from strength to strength,” he said.

Taking part in the camp are St Mary youth players who are a part of the Jamaica National teams Andel Gordon and Oshaun Ennis. Both players recently participated in the Under-17 tournament in Trinidad, and Under-15 representative Marlon Williams.

The academy is under the guidance of first vice-president and cricket operations chief Junior Mattison; youth coordinators Wain Lynch and Paul Williams.