Pride of St Mary

INNSWOOD, St Catherine — St Mary CA lifted the Jamaica Cricket Association all-island limited overs trophy for the first time, pummelling St Ann CA by 160 runs in yesterday's final at Chedwin Park.

St Mary, powered by half- centuries from openers Orlando Lyons and Alwyn Williams, made 277-5 off their allotted 50 overs.

On a pitch that appeared good for batting, the two-time former champions St Ann struggled up front before eventually being rolled over for 117.

St Mary pace bowler Jermaine Chisholm did the most damage snaring five wickets, but national player Williams was nominated player of the match after taking two wickets to go with his breezy 55.

Scores: St Mary 277-5 (50 overs); St Ann 117 (23.3 overs).

Andre Creary, the St Mary captain, was ecstatic after the historic and commanding all-round performance.

“It's a very pleasing one (victory), a very emotional one — first time being in the final, and we won it, so it's something special.

“We batted this morning and posted a challenging score and I knew that my bowlers would come and bowl decent lines and lengths, and it paid off,” Creary told the Jamaica Observer during a post-game interview.

St Ann skipper Damani Sewell felt the faulty seed was sewn from early in the day.

“I think we started the day badly, and in a final you have to do things to the best of your ability from the start. We didn't bowl well today and the trend continued when we were batting.

“But we have been doing well as a team, so we just have to go back to the drawing board,” Sewell explained.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, St Mary CA pieced together a competitive total in sunny conditions at the venue.

Williams and Lyons, to a lesser extent, were enterprising, thrashing the ball to all parts during an 88-run opening stand before the former was dismissed.

Williams' knock came off 46 deliveries.

Number three batsman Hanchard Hamilton was sedate in his 70-ball 37, but his approach was the perfect foil for Lyons who stuck around for 94 deliveries to hit 72.

Late impetus was added to the innings by Anthony Waters, who cracked a 23-ball 39 not out, and Tyrone Daley (30).

Sewell claimed 3-60, while Michael Thompson finished with 2-48.

St Ann CA were off to a horrific start to their run chase, losing five wickets for five runs by the time the sixth over was being bowled.

Chisholm, who finished with 5-46, featured heavily, troubling the batsmen with his aggression and decent pace.

The St Ann team never recovered and the innings was wrapped up inside the 24th over. Amoi Campbell top-scored with 34 from 30 balls. Darrion Walker and Williams supported Chisholm with 2-15 and 2-16, respectively.

— Sanjay Myers