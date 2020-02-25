St Mary girls, Buff Bay boys out front at Eastern Champs

Defending champions St Mary High School girls and Buff Bay High School boys grabbed early leads after day one of the Eastern Athletics Championships inside Kingston's National Stadium yesterday.

St Mary High School sit on 88.5 points and hold a 14-point advantage over second-placed Buff Bay High School on 74.5 after 10 finals. Former champions Oberlin High School are third on 57 points with Titchfield High School fourth with 44 points. St Thomas Technical High School complete the top five with 28 points.

On the boys' side, after six finals, Buff Bay High School are out front with 35 points with Titchfield High School in second place just eight points adrift on 27 points. St Mary High School are third on 24 points just ahead of St Thomas Technical High School on 22 points. Paul Bogle High School complete the top five with 20 points.

Up to press time, two records had been broken, all in the girls' section. Shone Walters of St Mary High School clocked 4:56.88 minutes in the Class Two 1,500m and was well below the previous best of 4:59.91 minutes set in 2012 by Margaret McKay of Oberlin High School.

Walters' time was miles faster than older Class One teammate Latasha Hall's winning time of 5:19.44 minutes. Port Antonio High School's Shaneal Clarke-Giddings won Class Three in 5:00.92 minutes, but was shy of Walters' record of 4:53.46 minutes set last year.

Oberlin High School's Shatoy Chambers threw 39.83m in the Class one discus to erase the 2011 record of 38.35m held by Shantel Reid of Morant Bay High School. It was a good day for Oberlin as Talleen Gordon was second with 36.56m.

St Mary High School's Cordaelia Williams equalled the Class Two high jump record of 1.65m to win ahead of Buff Bay High School's Jamara Scott with 1.60m.

Jerome Hinds of Glengoffe High School captured the boys' Class One 1,500m in 4:17.85 minutes ahead of Ojay Thompson of St Thomas Technical High School with 4:18.05 minutes. Caballero Walters of St Thomas Technical High School won the Class Two equivalent in 4:29.44 minutes, while Titchfield's Shavan Jarrett took Class Three in 4:40.85 minutes.

Jeremy Hibbert of Titchfield High School leapt 6.57m to win the Class One long jump ahead of the Buff Bay High School pair of Tajay Thompson (6.33m) and Jahime Style (6.27m).

The boys' Class One discus was won by Kevaughn Barrant of Paul Bogle High School with a throw of 38.73m with Oberlin High School's Johnoi Mattacks second with 37.06m.

The girls' Class One high jump was won by Giselle Flinch of Morant Bay High School with 1.50m ahead of Buff Bay High School's Dejrah Morris with 1.45m.

In the girls' long jump, St Mary High School swept the top two spots in Class Two courtesy of Christan Bennett, who won with 4.88m and Cordaelia Williams second with 4.84m. Buff Bay High School's Sashell Lafayette won Class Four with 4.58m.

Earlier in the girls' sprints, St Mary High School qualified their runners in the 100m with the two fastest times in classes four, three and two, and first and third in Class One.

In the boys' 100 metres, Titchfield High School are looking good in classes two and three. De'Jhaun Strachan sped to 11.18 seconds in Class Two, while Dontae Orr was quickest in Class Three with 12.03 seconds. St Mary High School's Rajeem Beckford enters the Class One final with an 11.05 seconds clocking and should win.