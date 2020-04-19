St Mary High built me, says graduating Schaffe

Abigail Schaffe was denied a dream exit to her high school track and field career due to the global pandemic that is COVID-19.

The St Mary High student won bronze in the Class One Girls' 800m final last year and was determined to medal in the event again at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships that should have been held in late March.

But with that opportunity now gone out the window, the 19-year-old will turn her attention to a collegiate athletic career at University of Minnesota in the USA. Luckily for Schaffe, based on her performances on the track, as well as her academic performances, she had been able to secure a scholarship from last year.

Despite that, however, the St Mary High team captain was left bitterly disappointed after the cancellation of Champs.

“I was feeling very, very disappointed when Champs was cancelled, knowing that I had such a good season coming inas well as I wanted to make my expectations a reality. In truth and in fact it is my last year and I wanted to make a mark before I finished my last lap of competing at the high school level,” she admitted.

Schaffe is not alone as there are others at her school who have also been left disappointed.

“My teammates were pretty much disappointed too as they all had their little goals that they all wanted to accomplish,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

At least two of her teammates may see their chances of scholarships going up in smoke because of the cancellation.

“Two of my teammates had been plagued with injuries but had hoped to even obtain a local scholarship,” she revealed.

There are, however, memories that will stay with her, not the least of which are the two finals she contested in 2019.

“I have two memories that will live with me forever, when I fell in the 400m hurdles final after I hit the hurdle and cried uncontrollably last year, and most definitely winning bronze in the 800m final after that,” Schaffe shared.

She believes she was in good enough shape to make the podium again this year.

“I wanted to win more medals this year, but circumstances beyond our control have made that impossible. I think I could have medalled in both the 400m hurdles and the 800m,” she insisted.

The tall, lean athlete says that her years of training and competing have prepared her well for the new challenge she is about to face.

“It might not be obvious, but I do have a good programme as well as great coaches, and being in that environment for more than four years has already prepared me both mentally and physically for the matriculation into college,” Schaffe noted.

Dominating the 800m and the 400m hurdles at 'Eastern Champs' for the past two seasons has left her undecided as to what is now her favourite event.

“I love the 800m, but I have developed a passion for the 400m hurdles now. I am hooked on them both now,” Schaffe stated.

Schaffe, who was heavily recruited by some of the “Champs chasers”, revealed why she decided to stay at St Mary High throughout her high school career.

“St Mary High was the school that built me, that made others start realising who I am. So I thought it wouldn't be a smart decision [to leave], as well as I would have deemed it unfair. So, I decided I would stay with the school I started with,” she explained.

The newly minted “Gopher” has high praises for her Coach Dwayne Williams, whose support on and off the track has helped to get her to where she is now.

“Dwayne Williams, if I should expound on his sympathy and his care towards me it would take all day. That man is always in my corner, always working assiduously behind the scenes to make me accomplish what I have.

“We had our times when we had disagreements but that's normal; we are humans. He has never given up on me and I really and truly appreciate that. May God bless him immensely,” she ended.

Schaffe finished her high school career by dominating the Eastern Athletics Championship as her school defended their title. She won four gold medals, the Class One Girls' 800m and 400m Hurdles Open, along with playing her part in the 4x100m and 4x400m victories.

— Dwayne Richards