St Mary High retain Northern Championships track and field title

RICHMOND ESTATE, St Ann — St Mary High School retained their title at the third staging of the Northern Championship Track and Field meet, copping the Island Dairies Trophy at Grizzly's Plantation Cove here last Saturday.

St Mary amassed 352 points, followed by Port Antonio High (219.5) and York Castle (176.5). In girls' competition, St Mary High swept the field with 248 points with York Castle finishing second with 97 points and Port Antonio third with 76, for the top three places.

Port Antonio dominated the male section with 143.5 points to St Mary High's 104 and York Castle 79.5.

The meet, which had 16 schools participating, is the brainchild of York Castle Principal Raymond Treasure and executed by Olympian Deon Hemmings-McCatty.

Schools from Trelawny to Portland participated in the third staging of the meet, which started out with only eight schools.

The top female of the meet was St Mary High School's Abigail Schaffe, who won the Class One girls' 400m in 58.49 seconds, 800m in 2:28.24 minutes, and the 200m in 26.37 seconds. She was also a member of the 1,600m relay team which won in a new record of 4:06.51 minutes.

Top male honours went to Port Antonio High's Class One athlete Najay Mickel who won the 400m in 49.74 seconds; he was also second in the 800m in 2:09.97 minutes, and third in 200m in 23.01 seconds. He also anchored the 1,600m relay team to victory in a new record of 3:30.40 minutes.

There were also good performances from Port Antonio High's Shane Clarke-Giddings who won the Class Three girls' 800m in 2:30.65 minutes; Anisley Brown who took the Class Three boys' 800m crown in 2:12.46 minutes; Jahmani Shith, winner of the Class One boys' 200m in 22.81 seconds; St Mary High's Tyrce Beckford who claimed the boys' Class Two 800m 2:12.19; and St Mary Technical's Chadaine Small who copped the 5,000m in 17:48.57 minutes.

York Castle's Principal Raymond Treasure was the meet's honoree, while Amanda Maffessanti of Grizzly's Plantation Cove promised that the running surface will be improved in the coming years.

