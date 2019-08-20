St Mary, St Ann to contest All-Island Limited Overs Championship final

Two rural teams will contest the final of the JCA All-Island Limited Overs Championship on Saturday at Chedwin Park. Action gets underway at 10:00.

The St Ann Cricket Association, who have lifted this trophy on two occasions, will battle their neighbours St Mary Cricket Association who are yet to win the title.

St Mary CA advanced to the final courtesy of a 90-run victory over Lucas CC at the Three Hills ground in the parish on Saturday. Put in to bat first, St Mary were bowled out for 256 from 37.2 overs. Maurice Harrow (50 runs) and Jermaine Chisolm (48) showed the most resistance at the crease, while St Ann CA's Raymond Hall (3-37) and Jordan Bowen (3-41) were the pick of the bowlers.

The Lucas batting order did not challenge the St Mary bowling line-up. The best scores came from Jermaine Harris who missed out on a half-century when he returned to the pavilion for 49 runs and Ricardo McGeachy who got to 36.

Lucas were eventually bowled out for 166 in 34.4 overs with Tyrone Daley being the chief destroyer getting a five-wicket haul (5-24).

“We have been putting in the work to get our senior cricketers in match-winning form. They are playing more competitive cricket across the parish and now we are seeing the fruits of that labour,” said St Mary CA President Ian Spencer.

“We have never won this title and the team is hungry for it, so we look forward to a final which will certainly see sparks fly.”

Meanwhile over at the Port Rhoades Sports Club in St Ann, the home team opted to field first. Manchester CA's Jamie Merchant was in irresistible form getting just about a half of his team's total; he struck a 63-ball 82 which included four boundaries and eight sixes.

He never got the support he needed as Nicholas Walters (30 runs) was the only other batsman with a noteworthy score. Manchester CA were bundled out for 166 in 37.4 overs; St. Ann CA's Kemar Allen picked up 4-52.

In response, St Ann cruised to victory with three wickets to spare (163-7 from 42.2 overs). Damali Sewell (47) and Nkala Tracey (33) were among the run-getters for St Ann, while Manchester's Brad Barnes (3-29) and Jamie Merchant (2-38) were the bowlers who fought to limit St Ann.

“I'm proud of the discipline and true team effort displayed by the lads throughout the competition so far. They have gone above and beyond to deliver on some high expectations; they are making the parish proud. We haven't held this title in about 7 years so we think it's time the trophy returns to the garden parish for what would be a third time,” said Keith Walford, President of the St Ann Cricket Association.