St Richard's defend primary school football title

DEFENDING champions St Richard's, through a double-strike from Zienadean McLean, defeated Pembroke Hall 3-1 to retain their title in the 2019 IDEAL Finance Corporation Limited Kingston and St Andrew Primary Schools Association (KSAPSA) football final at Melrose Primary School playfield last Tuesday.

The win gives St Richard's their second-straight lien on the nine-year-old competition after their first triumph last year, while Pembroke Hall became the runner-up for the second-straight year.

The game began with St Richard's quickly on the attack, forcing Pembroke Hall's defence into hurried and scrappy defensive work.

From one of those attacking plays by McLean, Kyle Bodden and Jemario Hanson, resulted in St Richard's opening goal in the 10th minute. McLean in possession, beat the defence before slipping the ball past the advancing goalkeeper Kemal Mattocks.

Pembroke Hall, in an effort to find the equaliser, mounted pressure on the defending champions through offensive plays led by Duwayne Burger, Jabarie Howell and Sohail Handel, but their efforts were thwarted by solid St Richard's defending.

McLean gave St Richard's a 2-0 lead in the 14th minute when he followed through on a long clearance and was well-placed to snatched possession when Pembroke Hall goalkeeper Mattocks spilled the ball.

Minutes later, the busy McLean missed scoring his hat-trick when his header to goal came back off the hands of goalkeeper Mattocks.

After some offensive pressure, Pembroke Hall earned a deficit-cutting goal on the stroke of half-time when Handel made the best of a melee to slip the ball past Watt in goal to make it 2-1.

The second half saw attacks at both ends, but St Richard's made the best of their chances when Ronique Morgan sealed the victory in the 53rd minute when his shot deflected off a defender and through the legs of goalkeeper Mattocks.

Meanwhile, McLean from St Richard's was named the MVP of the final, while Zaheim Clarke from Maxfield Park was the leading goalscorer with 14 goals. Both were presented with trophies.

In the third-place play-off, Rousseau Primary clipped Maverley Primary 1-0 through a 16th-minute goal from Shammani King.

— Gerald Reid