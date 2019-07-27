St Simon FC continue hunt for semi-final berth in Hanover FA Major League

LUCEA, Hanover — St Simon FC continued their quest for a place in the semi-finals of the Hanover Football Association Major League after a 1-0 win over last placed Claremont United in their cross-zone game played at Watson Taylor Park on Thursday.

The win pushed St Simon FC to 13 points and into second place in the standings behind semi-final qualifiers Esher United, who are on 20 points and cannot be caught by any of the chasing teams.

Chanderpaul Williams scored the lone goal of the game for St Simon FC, netting in the 79th minute as they scored their third victory of the season.

Also on Thursday, Hopewell Chargers moved away from the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Middlesex FC at Orchard Community Centre.

Anthony Kellier scored both goals for Hopewell Chargers in the 51st and 66th minutes.

Two games will be played today, Johnson Town FC could retake second spot with a win over Revelation FC at Orchard, while Hopewell Chargers will be going after a second win in three days when they take on Green Island United at Watson Taylor Park.

Despite going down to their first loss of the season on Wednesday, beaten 0-2 by Mt Pelier FC in their cross-zone game played at Watson Taylor Park, Esher United are the first team to confirm their place in the top four.

Esher United are on 20 points, seven better than second-place St Simon on 13, followed by three teams on 11 — Johnson Town, Mt Pelier DC, and Sandy Bay FC — with three more teams on 10 points each — Hopewell Chargers, Revelation, and Super Star.

Both goals came in the second half against Esher United with Rushane Dowie giving Mt Pelier FC the lead in the 61st minute and Mark Smith securing the points with a penalty in the 87th minute.

On Monday, St Simon put themselves in the running for one of the semi-final spots after a 2-0 win over Revelation FC at Watson Taylor Park.

Chanderpaul Williams shot them into the lead in the 24th minute and Nicardo Mairs added a second in the 70th minute.