St Simon FC hunt semi-final berth in Hanover FA Major League

LUCEA, Hanover — St Simon FC could secure a place in the semi-finals of the Hanover Football Association Major League today, as they take on Hopewell Chargers in the first game of a cross-zone round double-header at Watson Taylor Park in Lucea.

St Simon, who were promoted last season, are in fifth place on 13 points but a win in their final cross-zone round would see them improve to 16 points and second place behind qualifiers Esher United.

In the second game today, Green Island United and Claremont United will meet in what could be a relegation decider with both teams at the foot of the table.

Green Island are in ninth place, just above the top two, with Claremont at the foot of the table on six points, and Green Island would need only a draw to secure their place for next season.

On Monday, former champions Sandy Bay FC edged Johnson Town FC 1-0 at Watson Taylor Park to join two other teams on 14 points.

Mt Pelier DC, Johnson Town and Sandy Bay are all on 14 points but separated by goal difference.

Richard Davis scored a 66th-minute goal for Sandy Bay to win, but they are in fourth place with a minus two goal difference, behind Johnson Town's goal difference of two and Mt Pelier DC's goal difference of four.

Last weekend, Johnson Town FC and Mt Pelier DC improved their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals after big cross-zone wins over Revelation FC and Middlesex FC.

Kadeem Thomas scored a double for Johnson Town in their 4-1 win over Revelation FC, while Mt Pelier DC were 3-1 winners over Middlesex FC.

On Saturday, Johnson Town came from a goal down to beat Revelation FC at Orchard Sports Complex.

Orlando Gilpin gave Revelation the lead in the 30th minute, but Johnson Town drew level almost immediately when Shamir Smith responded in the 31st minute.

Thomas gave Johnson Town the lead in the 53rd minute, Leron Lewis made it 3-1 in the 64th minute, and Thomas completed his brace in the 78th minute.

On Sunday, Demetri Jervis scored a 13th-minute opener for Mt Pelier DC in their game that was also played at Orchard, before Andre Murray equalised for Middlesex FC in the 36th minute.

Mark Smith then restored Mt Pelier's lead in the 60th minute and Markino Smith scored a third in the 65th minute.

Also last weekend, Knock-out champions Super Star FC came from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against last-placed Claremont United, while Green Island United blanked Hopewell Chargers 2-0.

Sheldon Crooks scored in the 40th minute and Rohan Dixon got another in the 65th minute for Green Island, who were scoring their second win of the season.