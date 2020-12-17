Staging of Tyser-Mills Classics a victory for Jamaica's track and field, says meet organiser

Chief organiser of the Tyser-Mills Classics Millard Dunbar declared victory for Jamaica's track and field an hour or so before the end of his meet which was staged at Calabar High School on Saturday.

With track and field for junior athletes cancelled since March due to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus and only a few select meets for seniors to compete in during the summer, the nation has been starved of its most successful sport.

But on Saturday, the Tyser-Mills Classics signalled an important return to the sport with the Olympic Games beckoning in June of 2021.

In declaring the meet a success, Dunbar insisted that it was a team effort that resulted in the 15th staging, the first away from its usual home at G C Foster College.

“What we have was an effort by several stakeholders. It wasn't from one individual, because all of us had to work together to get this meet going. So right now, what we are seeing is the whole coming together as one. Everybody putting their input to get it here.

“The JAAA [Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association], some of the schools, listening to the coaches and using our expertise. It is something that we are creating and we are hoping that people will find positives in it.”

Dunbar was happy to quiet the ramblings of the naysayers who had predicted that the meet would be a failure.

“The meet was very successful, because we heard many, many different thoughts, we heard many people expressing themselves that the meet was not going to go and therefore just the mere fact that we are here at this hour at the venue is a big success.”

He also said that the victory was more than just about him and the meet, but was for the entire country.

“It is a success for track and field, because it's not about any individual, it's about track and field in Jamaica because we need it. The kids need it, the coaches need it, the country needs it. It's a total thing, so it's just victory. It's victory for track and field, it's victory for Jamaica and it's victory for all of the stakeholders.”

The number of participating schools and athletes fell well below the normal, as this meet was seen as a litmus test for the rest of the season.

“We had about 15 schools, with a total of about 22 teams; just under 400 athletes participated,” Dunbar disclosed.

One of the most important aspects was the adherence to the recommended protocols, and here Dunbar gave the schools, particularly the coaches, full marks.

“Everybody had a good understanding of what the protocols were and that was a part of it, because we knew from the beginning that the protocols would start from before they came to the meet.

“So, we implored the coaches to educate the students as to how we would like them to conduct themselves here, and I must say I want to give a lot of credit to the coaches. I have been watching how the coaches have administered it and they have done a great job keeping their athletes within their zone, unlike previous years when you would have seen them all over the place. All of them were within their confines and they have been sanitising, they have been social distancing, and it just looks good.”

The Tyser-Mills Classics will provide the blueprint for how the other development meets, as well at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' & Girls' Athletics Championships, should be treated next year.