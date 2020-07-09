Stakeholders note advancements through JOA's shared service offerings

Several local sporting associations have stated improved propensity for marketing and business development afforded through the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) shared offerings served across its First World Web portal.

The country's apex body for sport had revamped its website in October last year and at the same time, expanded its centralised services to assist the development of its stakeholders by offering the same service free of cost, chiefly as a means of expanding visual share for the monetisation of assets.

Jerry Benzwick, chairman, Jamaica Rugby Football Union (JRFU), said they have seen “great results” since establishing a Web portal.

“The JOA has been instrumental in the development of our website. Taking up the offer they proposed to assist member associations with Web development, we jumped at the opportunity and have seen great results,” said Benzwick.

He further noted the wealth of knowledge provided, pointing to the breakdown of tech language, which makes it “easier to understand how to apply” shared info into real solutions. A clear understanding of the sporting world, aided by “viable suggestions on how to be effective in our Web strategies”, plus a willingness to share knowledge and help in finding the “most cost-effective means to develop our webpage”, list among other advantages Benzwick highlighted.

“On behalf of the Jamaica Rugby Football Union I would like to thank the JOA for providing this service free of cost and for having such a reliable individual in charge of tech support,” noted Benzwick.

Ryan Foster, secretary general/chief executive officer of the JOA, reasoned about their goal of providing tangible support to affiliates.

“Part of our mandate at the JOA is to support our members through various avenues that are tangible in nature. Yes, we have invested in excess of $200 million in our members to participate at games, support for elite level coaches and the development of coaches and the development of scholarship programmes to complement our educational perspective,” Foster shared.

He added: “The introduction of our shared services includes marketing and business development, whereby the development of a First World website is another avenue that we have created to improve upon our stakeholder experience.

“It is not just about the development of a website. It is about commercialising our members' brand and improving upon the visual representation of their brand to ultimately assist in the perception and monetisation of their assets,” stated Foster. “Recently we launched our JOA scholarships and we see this as another avenue to advance our members in life after sport, and also to assist with life while participating in sport.”

Tricia Robinson, who heads Netball Jamaica, said the Internet offerings have assisted her body in extending market reach.

“Netball Jamaica really appreciates the opportunity presented by JOA to assist with the building of our website page,” said Robinson.

“It certainly creates another avenue to communicate with our stakeholders and an opportunity to extend our local and market reach whilst giving us the ability to earn,” added Robinson.

Similar sentiments were shared by the Jamaica Basketball Association's Khurt Comrie.

“The website progress has been remarkable,” he said, noting also that it has “made the process of our website redesign and hosting very seamless.

“Everything is done in great quality and in a timely manner, great people to work with,” noted Comrie, who is also the Western Basketball Association's vice-president for marketing. “Our expectations have been exceeded tremendously and we can't wait to see the final look and feel of the project. We are sure all our stakeholders and the globe will be in awe.”

Foster says the JOA will continue looking at ways to ensure growth for its members.

“Our members have spoken and they expressed their satisfaction and we will continue to find ways in expanding our reach to our members and find innovative ways to assist all members, not just a few, but all are seen equal in our eyes,” said Foster.