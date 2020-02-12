Record leap

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Defending champions St Elizabeth Technical High High School (STETHS) held a slim four-and-a-half-point lead over former winners Cornwall College after 12 finals at the boys' section of the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships at yesterday's eliminations held at Herbert Morrison Technical High in Montego Bay.

Sixteen finals were scheduled to be completed yesterday and despite the meet starting more than an hour late, most of the finals were completed.

STETHS were on 96.5 points, just ahead of Cornwall College on 92, followed by Petersfield High with 77, Herbert Morrison Technical on 42.5, and Rusea's High on 37.5 filling out the top five.

A meet record and massive personal best 7.10m by Lacovia High's Dermain Campbell to win the Class Two long jump was the highlight of the day in an event that saw the old record of 6.85m set in 2014 by Cornwall College's Alrick Ottey being surpassed four times — twice by Campbell and twice by defending champion Lansford Cunningham of Cornwall College, who finished second with 6.92m.

It was the second-straight time that Campbell was taking a title and record from Cunningham this season as he also bettered the Cornwall College athlete at the STETHS Invitational last month.

Campbell posted 6.88m in the second round but Cunningham responded with 6.92m in the fifth round and 6.89m in the sixth. However, the Lacovia High athlete, who appeared to have some lower back issues, saved the best for last with a big jump in the final round.

Petersfield High's Royan Walters was third with 6.78m.

Green Island High's David Tomlinson retained his Class One title with a 7.07m, beating Lacovia High's Mejay Gray with 6.81m, and Cornwall College's Jordae Wilson with 6.69m.

Cornwall College's Omari McKenzie scored an upset win in the Class One high jump when he equalled his personal best 1.95m to beat defending champion and favourite Antonio Hanson of Herbert Morrison, who only managed 1.90m, with another Herbert Morrison athlete, Anthony Thorpe, taking third with 1.85m.

STETHS's Dejone Raymond won the Class Two high jump, beating Cornwall College's Amiuki Beckord on the countback after both cleared 1.85m, while Manning's School's Adontay Hart was third with 1.80m.

Manning's School's Dario Beckord won the Class One discus throw with 45.16m, just ahead of Rusea's High's Okado Fray with 44.90m, and STETHS's Terrence Taylor (44.70m).

Javaine Jones of Rusea's High won the Class One shot put with 15.29m as Petersfield High's Nathan Reid, who was expected to win the discus but finished fifth, was second with 14.72m, ahead of Rusea's High's Fray and STETHS's Taylor who were tied for third with 13.65m.

On the track, Ackeem Blake of Merlene Ottey High, last year's national Under-17 champion, led the Class One boys' 100m qualifying after winning his semi-final heat in 10.61 seconds, beating Rusea's High's Jevaughn Whyte (10.69 seconds) and STETHS's Sachin Dennis with 10.86 seconds.

Raheim Scott of Rusea's High won the other semi-final in 10.75 seconds, ahead of Conroy Jones of STETHS (10.85 seconds), and Herbert Morrison's Izani Barrett with 11.05 seconds.

Herbert Morrison's Deandre Daley was the fastest in the Class Two 100m semis, running 10.87 seconds, beating STETHS's Warren Smith (11.17 seconds), and Cornwall College's Cunningham (11.41 seconds).

Campbell of Lacovia won the other semi-final in 11.03 seconds, ahead of STETHS's Roshane McLeod (11.05 seconds), and Spot Valley High's Lomarli Wilson third in 11.60 seconds.

A battle royale is in the offing in the Class One 200m after Rusea's Raheim Scott (21.45 seconds) and Petersfield High's defending champion Antonio Watson (21.54 seconds) easily won their semi-final heats yesterday.

Lacovia High's Demaro Allen (21.97 seconds), Merlene Ottey's Blake and STETHS's Jones all advanced to Saturday's final at STETHS.

Points standings after 11 finals

1) STETHS 96.50

2) Cornwall College 92

3) Petersfield High 77

4) Herbert Morrison 42.50

5) Rusea's High 37.50

6) Manning's High 33

7) Lacovia High 23

8) Green Island High 12

9) Spot Valley High 8

10) Rhodes Hall High 7.50

11) Merlene Ottey High 6

12) Frome Technical 4

13) B B Coke High 1