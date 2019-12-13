STETHS hunt double titles in rural area football

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) will be hunting double titles today when they participate in both finals of the ISSA Rural Area Under-14 and Under-16 football competitions at Manchester High School in Mandeville.

STETHS will take on Cornwall College in the Under-14 decider set to start at 1:00 pm, to be followed by their game against Clarendon College in the Under-16 finale slated for 2:45 pm.

In both games, STETHS will have to avenge recent losses after being beaten 1-0 by both teams in the quarter-finals – Cornwall College won 1-0 in the first set of games in the Under-14, while Clarendon College won in the final set of quarter-final games in the Under-16 section.

Today's winners will face Corporate Area champions St George's College in the Under-14 and Calabar High in the Under-16 in the All-island finals set for next Tuesday at Stadium East field.

In the Rural Area semi-finals on Tuesday, Cornwall College, who are in their third finals in four years, beat Vere Technical 2-0 at the STETHS Sports Complex, while at Manchester High STETHS got by Belair High 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 regulation time draw.

In the Under-16 semi-finals, STETHS beat Denbigh High 2-1 in their game at Manchester High, while Clarendon College beat Rusea's High 3-1 at STETHS.

Both STETHS and Cornwall College finished on six points in the Under-14 quarter-finals, with STETHS topping the zone on goal difference.

Clarendon College won their Under-16 quarter-final zone with nine points, three more than STETHS.