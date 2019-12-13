STETHS hunt double titles in rural area football
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) will be hunting double titles today when they participate in both finals of the ISSA Rural Area Under-14 and Under-16 football competitions at Manchester High School in Mandeville.
STETHS will take on Cornwall College in the Under-14 decider set to start at 1:00 pm, to be followed by their game against Clarendon College in the Under-16 finale slated for 2:45 pm.
In both games, STETHS will have to avenge recent losses after being beaten 1-0 by both teams in the quarter-finals – Cornwall College won 1-0 in the first set of games in the Under-14, while Clarendon College won in the final set of quarter-final games in the Under-16 section.
Today's winners will face Corporate Area champions St George's College in the Under-14 and Calabar High in the Under-16 in the All-island finals set for next Tuesday at Stadium East field.
In the Rural Area semi-finals on Tuesday, Cornwall College, who are in their third finals in four years, beat Vere Technical 2-0 at the STETHS Sports Complex, while at Manchester High STETHS got by Belair High 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 regulation time draw.
In the Under-16 semi-finals, STETHS beat Denbigh High 2-1 in their game at Manchester High, while Clarendon College beat Rusea's High 3-1 at STETHS.
Both STETHS and Cornwall College finished on six points in the Under-14 quarter-finals, with STETHS topping the zone on goal difference.
Clarendon College won their Under-16 quarter-final zone with nine points, three more than STETHS.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy