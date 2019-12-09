STETHS on course for ISSA Rural Area junior football double

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Former champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) stayed on course for the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Rural Area junior football double after advancing to the semi-finals of the Under-14 and Under-16 competitions, as the quarter-finals ended on Friday.

STETHS knocked out defending champions Garvey Maceo in the Under-14 with a 2-0 win to top Zone One on goal difference over Cornwall College, as both finished on six points.

They just got into the Under-16 semi-finals on goal difference over Petersfield High, despite losing 0-1 to Clarendon College in their game played at St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex.

Clarendon College, who won all three games in the quarter-finals, Denbigh High, and Rusea's High are the other semi-finalists in the Under-16, while Vere Technical and Belair High join STETHS and Cornwall College in the Under-14 semis.

On Tuesday, Clarendon College will face Rusea's High in one semi-final in the Under-16 and STETHS take on Denbigh High in the other.

Vere Technical and Cornwall College will meet in one Under-14 semi-final with STETHS and Belair High meeting in the other semi-final.

The final in both competitions will be played on Friday 13.

Last Friday, Cornwall College rebounded from their loss to Garvey Maceo on Wednesday to beat Happy Grove 1-0 in Montego Bay.

STETHS's 2-0 win over Garvey Maceo, who had travelled two times in three days, saw them improve to a plus-three goal difference, ahead of Cornwall College's plus-one.

Vere Technical beat Belair 2-0 in their Zone Two game to top the zone, but both schools had already qualified for the semi-finals after winning their first two games over Irwin High and Seaforth High.

Despite their big 5-0 win over Ocho Rios High, Petersfield High came up just short in the Under-16, while Denbigh High beat Munro College 2-0 to book their spot, and the point for Rusea's High from their 0-0 draw against Titchfield High was enough to see them through.

— Paul Reid