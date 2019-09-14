STETHS ready for Munro derby — ruthless Wedderburn

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) slammed 11 goals past Black River High at their home ground on Thursday in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup achieving one of the objectives set out by Omar Wedderburn, but the coach is not totally pleased.

“We talked last night (Wednesday) in our team meeting that there can be nothing under double figures today. We need the three points plus some goals. I think the guys came out and met the objective but not in fine style.”

Wedderburn wanted more from his team — more dominance and more goals.

“Some parts in the game we played a bit too slow; sometimes we were too casual so we tended to give Black River the ball over and over again instead of dominating. I think the scoreline has a better reflection of how we played today. We never dominated. All in all I am happy for the three points.”

The importance of claiming all three points was not lost on the coach, however.

“The young crocs rolled out today with an intention, and I think we came out here and we attacked and attacked. It wasn't a glossy performance, but the three points stand for everything today.”

Next up for STETHS is the crucial derby game against rivals Munro College today.

“Three points and three points only. It's not going to be an easy game because if you know the tradition and history of this derby you know it's not one that you can predict, but I think the team that needs it the most and the team that concentrates the longest…will come out the victor,” he reasoned.

The “Crocodile” is on the hunt for his next victim and he intends to have his boys ready at kick-off.

“As it is right now we are on the hunt and nothing less than three points can really bring us forward — away from the rest of the group. We have to get them mentally prepared for that match now because all the focus is on Munro right now.”

This will be the third game in five days for STETHS and the coach has assured that they are ready physically for the challenge.

“We made this preparation from way back in the summer because we plan for this and if I should use that now as a scapegoat it wouldn't sound fair; it wouldn't show that my staff put in the work that they were supposed to put in the summer, so we are up and running and we are ready for it,” Wedderburn assured.