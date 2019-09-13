STETHS trounce hapless Black River
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Former champions St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) ran roughshod over hapless Black River High yesterday, winning 11-0 in their ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup Zone F game to chalk up successive wins.
Kristoff Murray scored four goals to lead the assault at St Elizabeth Sports Complex. Alston High and Holmwood Technical also scored back-to-back wins in Zone G, while Munro College and Knox High had their respective winning runs stopped.
After being held to just one goal in their opening game against Maggotty High on Tuesday, STETHS let loose yesterday as Murray surpass his tally of three goals from last year, Michael German and second-half substitute Mustaq Cristopher both got two goals each and Antonio Biggs, Kevon Garwood and Denari Watson all got one apiece.
The 11 goals scored on yesterday represented the biggest margin for STETHS in one game since 2013 when they beat Balaclava High by the same margin. It was one more than the 10-0 they dumped on then newcomers Sydney Pagon High last season, but their 17-0 against Newell High in 2011 is still the most in the last decade.
Munro's winning start came to an end after two games when they were held 1-1 at home by Lacovia High, who were scoring their first goal this season.
The Patrick “Jackie” Walters-coached team leads Zone E with seven points, one more than STETHS, setting the stage for their massive clash at Munro on Saturday.
Alston High and Holmwood Technical stayed tied at the top of Zone G on six points after they scored 2-0 wins against Roger Clarke High and Spalding High, respectively.
It was the second 2-0 win for Alston High who lead on goal-difference as Knox were held 0-0 by Christiana High who were failing to score for their second-straight game.
Newell High scored their first win of the season, edging Sydney Pagon High 1-0, their third-straight win over the second-year school which had started the season with a win last Saturday.
Yesterday's results
Zone E
STETHS 11, Black River 0
Sydney Pagon 0, Newell 1
Munro College 1, Lacovia 1
Zone G
Roger Clarke 0, Alston 2
Spalding 0, Holmwood 2
Christiana 0, Knox 0
