Photo: STGC OPEN WITH WIN

Charlie Smith, St Catherine also triumph

Chanthomoi Taylor (left) prepares to control the ball ahead of Malik Miller of Eltham High during their ISSA/Digicel Group F Manning Cup encounter at Winchester Park yesterday. Taylor scored to hand St George's College a 2-0 win. (Photo: Karl McLarty)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT