Stokes replaces Holder at top of all-rounder rankings
MAN CHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) — Ben Stokes's man-of-the-match performance against the West Indies has catapulted him to the top of the International Cricket Council's Test all-rounder rankings as well as a career-best third in the batting standings.
Stokes was at the heart of England's series-levelling win against the West Indies at Old Trafford that ended on Monday, scoring 176 and 78 not out as well as taking three wickets.
Those performances were enough to see him leapfrog West Indies Captain Jason Holder, who had been at number one for 18 months.
Stokes is the first England cricketer to top the all-rounder charts since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006.
The rankings, unlike traditional averages, also take the quality of opposition into account and Stokes's tally of 497 ratings points is the highest for any all-rounder since South Africa's Jacques Kallis was on 517 in April 2008.
Stokes's contrasting innings — a composed hundred followed by a rapid unbeaten fifty as England went in search of quick second-innings runs — propelled the left-handed batsman to joint third in the batting rankings, level with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on 827 points.
Only Australia star Steve Smith and India Captain Virat Kohli are currently above the 29-year-old Durham star in that list.
Stuart Broad's six wickets on his England recall at Old Trafford saw him return to the top 10 of the Test bowling rankings.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy