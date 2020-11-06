Strict COVID-19 protocols as Boyz head for 'low-risk' Saudi Arabia
Due to the COVID-19-related lockdown currently in England and other factors having to do with immigration in Saudi Arabia, changes have been made to the schedule of the Reggae Boyz delegation to Saudi Arabia.
The Jamaicans, who are due to play two friendly international matches against Saudi Arabia in that country on Novemember 14 and 17, were originally scheduled to travel through England.
Local squad members and members of the technical staff are due to to be tested in Jamaica today, after which the majority of the delegation from Jamaica is set to leave tomorrow and overnight in Washington DC, USA.
The group will travel the following day to Riyadh, the Saudi Arabia capital. The Europe-based players will travel from their respective locations, while the majority of the delegation from Jamaica and Europe are set to arrive in the Middle East nation on Monday, November 9.
Members of the Jamaican delegation will go into immediate quarantine on arrival for three days at Holiday Inn Izdihar Hotel.
Meanwhile, the overall epidemiological situation could be described as controlled all over the kingdom, as the Saudi Government had applied strict measures in the early outbreak of the virus with partial lockdown, including airport closures, and these measures have paid off with cases going steadily down to 357 as of October 26, from a peak of 4,919 back in June.
With both games to be played behind closed doors, and the strict measures and protocols to be adopted by the host association concerning all parties involved in the matches, the risk situation can be categorised as low.
