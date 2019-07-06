PHOTO: Stride for stride

Tanjay Tucker (right) of St Richards Infant School powers to the finish line to win heat three of the Class Two 4x50m relays ahead of Kyle Francis of Rock Hall Basic School at The Basic School Championships on Tuesday inside National Stadium. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

