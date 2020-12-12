Strong field goes in chase of Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event

Despite the presence of the Royal Lancaster Trophy on today's 11-race programme, the proverbial big boys will be at the forefront of the action when they lock horns in a knotty Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event over six-and-half furlongs (1,300metres) at Caymanas Park.

The three-year-olds and upwards contest, which will bring the curtains down on proceedings, is one of only two events to go 1,300m on the weekend dubbed the Summit of Speed by the promoter, with no race between today and tomorrow's nine-race card will go beyond that journey.

This should make for some intriguing action, as horses that relish the longer distances will now have to bring versatility into play if they are to handsomely reward their respective trainers.

That said, the curtain-call event, featuring 13 of the country's top-rated horses currently in training, can go either way, as all and sundry are capable of making their mark at the distance on their best day.

However, Gary Subratie's pair of Nipster and Sentient, along with Mahogany, God of Love, King Arthur and Truly Amazing are the runners more likely to decide the outcome in the battle for the lion's share of the $2-million purse.

Post time for this contest is 5:00 pm. First post is 11:05 am.

Nipster is without doubt the top three-year-old who is a major candidate for Horse of the Year honours. Nipster was awarded victory on November 28 after being squeezed for space by Sir Alton in a 7 ½-furlong contest.

He entered that race with the fastest time at the distance, and even though he much prefers to race longer, Nipster is in prime form while still showing improvement and should not be unduly bothered by the one-furlong reduction here.

Robert Halledeen, who by now should know that Nipster likes the back of his hand, has been reunited with the colt for this assignment, and if the front-runners fail to maintain their gallop, then Nipster could very well gobble them up in deep stretch.

Sentient, to be partnered with Ameth Robles, has the unfortunate distinction of allowing weight all around, being burdened with top weight of 58.0 kg (128lb).

That aside, Sentient has shown that he is versatile in his last few races, and so his chances of winning should not be in any way hindered by the distance and should make his presence felt in the closing stages. Prior to his last two runs, Sentient scored back-to-back victories going six and seven furlongs, respectively.

Subratie's other runner Duke was a winner over six furlongs on last, but the grey colt, who steps up to compete, has his job cut out for him here.

The same is true for Formal Fashion, Jamai Raja and Marquesas, while uncertainties continue to surround the form of Wayne DaCosta's American-bred Stranger Danger, who to date remains a shadow of his usual competitive self.

But, the decorated DaCosta is almost guaranteed a share of the spoils as his Jamaica Derby winner King Arthur, to be ridden by leading jockey Anthony Thomas, comes in light and should be thereabouts at the business end. Drummer Boy and the other American-bred Summer Sun, should give off their usual best efforts in the stretch run.

Ian Parsard's Mahogany promised so much in the early part of the year, but failed to live up to expectations in the longer Classic races. The consensus among pundits is that Mahogany prefers sprinting and the middle distances to be fully effective, which means today's assignment should be right up his street.

Mahogany, with a considerable drop in weight from 57.0 kg to 52.0 kg, is primed for a return to the winners' enclosure and Dane Dawkins, who has once again found favour with the connections of the gelding, only needs to time every aspect of the race properly to bring the winning vision to fruition.

The Fitzgerald Richards-trained God of Love has been allotted to carry the burdensome impost of 59.0 kg, but the presence of claiming apprentice Oshane Nugent has given him a pull in the weight.

God of Love has been thriving under Richards' management and that was evident when made all to win on November 14 at six furlongs in a time of 1:11.2.

However, he does have the ability to sit off the pace before making a final bid and one expects that to be the case today, as this contest possesses a number of speedsters who will attempt to make a post-to-post bid.

One such speedster is Spencer Chung's Truly Amazing, who is a known five-straight advocate that has been quietly earning her stripes on the round course. She was beaten by God of Love on November 14 at 6 furlongs by 2 ½ lengths and is now worse off in the scales when the apprentice claim on God of Love is taken into consideration.

While learning to stay with the early pace and then run on, this is only the second time Truly Amazing will be going longer than six furlongs and the additional real estate could prove a bit demanding.

Meanwhile, the $1.15-million Royal Lancaster Trophy event for two-year-old maidens — colts and geldings — is fitted as race number seven on the cards and should be decided between Nuclear Noon, Alimony and Regal and Royal.