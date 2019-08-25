Strong Subba mines Jamaica's first medal at Para Pan American Games
Theodor Subba only started para judo just a year ago and in the process he has made history by becoming the first Jamaican para athlete to make it to the regional and international stage.
He has done so in Judo in the over 100 kg class at the 2019 Lima Para Pan American Games and in so doing he has announced his arrival with panache, by winning a bronze medal.
In his quarter-final match, Subba dominated American judo athlete, Robert Anderson, with a spirited and strong performance and left his competitor breathless and defeated after one minute, much to the cheers of the Jamaican contingent which turned out to support this history-maker.
Subba then went into the semi-final where he again faced an American, Benjamin Goodrich. It was a tough encounter, which he lost to the experienced American, who has been in the business for years.
In the bronze medal matchup with Venezuelan Montero, Subba demonstrated strength of body and character and good technique to prevail over a stubborn competitor, who wilted in the end. Subba then earned Jamaica's first medal at these Games.
Subba was pleased with this his first campaign on the regional stage.
“Look for me with open eyes in the months and years to come,” said Subba. “I love the sport and am committed to excelling and making my country proud.”
