Stronger, smarter Marshall hungry for more European experience

Cavalier FC striker Alex Marshall could be making his way back to Germany very soon, this after signing with European-based agents Michael Brown and Byron Taylor.

The agents, who put pen to paper with exciting winger Zyen Jones earlier this month while in the island, have also taken on the responsibility to represent the former St George's College player.

Marshall, who had a stint in Germany with FC St Pauli shortly after leaving high school, is excited at having another shot at playing football on the continent. He believes that he has learned enough over the last few years to make this opportunity a worthwhile one.

“Europe is where I want to play, so signing with somebody who can take me to Europe is always a wonderful opportunity. Hopefully, I can make the best of this one because I didn't a few years ago, but I am more mature now, I have enough time to get ready and prepare myself for this chance.

“Three years ago I wasn't strong enough, both physically and mentally; I wasn't ready at the time, it was the first time travelling by myself, so it was a bit rough, but I have been away a few times in Europe [since], so I am used to the atmosphere and environment and the language, so I am much better prepared this time around,” said the Reggae Boyz midfielder.

The 21-year-old knows which club he would like to start at if his next European stint actually begins in Germany.

“It's my dream to play overseas and I wouldn't mind starting out at Werder Bremen because Mesit Ozil is my player and that's his home club,” he said.

Marshall's mother Camille Irving, who was also at the signing, was excited for her son as he continues to pursue his boyhood dream.

“I'm so excited because it's been a while. This is the right time I think, so I am really excited about it. He has had his ups and his downs…but nothing is ever done before the time and he is growing. One thing I like about him [is that] he is very humble,” she said.

Brown was also excited at the signing of the Jamaican talent and has great belief that big things are in store in the future.

“I am very excited and my team is also very excited because we took the trip here to meet him. We spoke to him a week ago and I think he is all that he said he is on the phone, in person and I think it's a successful signing,” he said.

Brown thinks that the Marshall who went to Germany a few years ago is not the same player he is today, so he expects a lot more from the left-footer this time around.

“He was there in 2017 by St Pauli and that was an early time, but for us bringing him back to Germany as a mature Alex, who is 21 years old and on the verge of greatness, we are looking to bring him to the Bundesliga. We would love to take him to some of the best clubs in Germany.

“We have plans and there are people who are interested in him at the moment. Hopefully Alex will be ready when he gets there,” noted Brown.

The duo of Brown and Taylor have seen a few other players that have caught their eye and will be looking to make further signings in the near future.