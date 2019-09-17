Photo: STRUCK DOWN!

3 Manning Cup players hurt after lightning strike ends JC/Wolmer's clash

Terrence Francis of Jamaica College being removed from the field on a stretcher unconscious from a lightning strike which occurred during the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup Group E clash against Wolmer's Boys' School at Stadium East yesterday. Wolmer's Boys' led 2-1 when the game was halted in the 84th minute.

(Photo: Dwayne Richards)

