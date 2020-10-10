Students elated with back-to-school help from Sekou Clarke Foundation

The Sekou Clarke Foundation presented eight students with back-to-school equipment of tablets, book vouchers, stationery and cheques of $25,000 last Saturday.

Sekou Clarke, a former Jamaica College (JC) athletics star, is now the founder of a Florida-based law group, which focuses mainly on immigration law.

His foundation, formed three years ago, is operated by his parents — principal of New Providence Primary School Olga Clarke and top high school athletics coach Michael Clarke.

The students — Daniel Wilson (JC), Matthew Morris, Dujuane Gordon (KC), Roshane Gilpin (St George's College), Taylor Smith (Irwin High), Micki Marston (Herbert Morrison High), Neha Chang (Excel Prep), and Atassia Tyrell (UWI) — were handed their packages at the New Providence Primary school last Saturday.

“Right now it is a very hard time for everyone,” noted Olga Clarke. “We will be having school on Monday and most of my students, I don't know what is going to happen because most are from communities where it is very hard on them,” she said.

“However, we will be doing what we can, and I must say congratulation to you all, you have worked very hard. I know most of you are excited but corona spoiled it a little, but the task is still at hand and it's your responsibility to continue to work hard,” the school principal added.

Sekou's father Michael is arguably one of, if not the most successful high school athletics coach in Jamaica, with 17 titles under his belt. He has won nine titles at Calabar High, seven at JC and gave St Jago High their first championship in 1987. He was on hand and offered words of encouragement to the recipients.

“I would like to congratulate you for your hard work and your dedication towards making yourself proud and I would like to encourage you in terms of achieving your ambitions,” said Michael, who is still the head coach of Calabar High School.

St George's College sixth former Gilpin was excited as he clutched his brand new tablet close to his chest.

“I am really elated to be a part of the Sekou Clarke Foundation and I just want to say thank you to this foundation and what it is doing for others as COVID had set back some families and this is really helping,” said Gilpin.

“This really help as I needed a device to attend the e-learning classes,” he added.

Taylor Smith, a ninth grader at Irwin High in Montego Bay, made the trip to Kingston with her mother and she, too, was happy.

“I am really elated to get this scholarship to continue to do my schoolwork as it will help me to do my schoolwork online,” said Smith, who will be doing 13 CSEC subjects