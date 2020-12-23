Subba, Thompson cop 2020 Paralympic Hero, Heroine Awards
The Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) celebrates not only the prowess and achievements of its athletes. Of equal importance for the local governing body for multiple para sports, however, is scholarship.
Recently, at its landmark training facility at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, Mona, the association marked, once more, the end of a year with a fest which this year recognised achievements of athletes in sport and education with attributes of character being always guiding considerations for selection.
Theador Subba, the 2019 Para Pan American judo bronze medallist in the 100kg category and a Bachelor of Science student pursuing public policy and management at The University of the West Indies (Mona Campus), was announced the 2020 Paralympic Hero, while Sasha-Gaye Thompson, a third-year Bachelor of Science student in Education at the University of Technology, Jamaica and this year's winner of the 2020 Sagicor Sigma wheelchair road race, is the 2020 Paralympic Heroine.
“I strive for excellence not only on the mat in judo and in the circle in javelin, but also in the classroom, for learning is power and knowledge is empowering,” said Subba, who understands that “there is life and a greater purpose after competition”.
Thompson, meanwhile, was elated upon hearing of her selection. “Being a part of a team and having people support you is one of the best feelings one could have. Sport builds my perseverance which has helped me not just in my sporting life but overall. Sport helps me to see my true potential as an athlete despite my disability, and to me that's more than a reason to keep me going,” she said.
President of the Jamaica Paralympic Association Christopher Samuda continues to be proud of the achievements of para athletes.”Our athletes are admirable examples of character and personal aspiration for they battle with all sorts of challenges, and at times discrimination, yet they always emerge as heroes and heroines. We instil in them that whatever the circumstance the spirit in them must arise and rise with confidence and pride.”
The JPA will be among over 200 national paralympic committees globally which will have athletes competing in next year's Tokyo Paralympic Games scheduled to take place between August 24 and September 5.
