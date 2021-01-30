Subratie's Sentient set for a stroll in Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy

FOLLOWING an impressive outing last season in which he registered five wins from 14 starts, Gary Subratie's Sentient should bring form into play and prove hard to beat in the Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy event over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) at Caymanas Park today.

The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance call with a $1.15-million purse on offer is fitted as the third event on the nine-race card and is scheduled to go to post at 1:25 pm.

First post is 12:15 pm.

Sentient, who logged three of his five wins at the back-end of last season, closed the year with one of his three second-place finishes behind stablemate Nipster in the Ian Levy Cup over 1700 metres (8 ½ furlongs) on December 26.

Prior to that he ran an even race over six and a half furlongs (1,300m), placing third to Mahogany and Nipster while carrying top weight of 58.0kg (128lb). That was one of three third-place finishes for Sentient, who earned over $4.7 million for his connections last year.

Those runs should have brought on the five-year-old horse and as such, he will be a different proposition here against opposition that is more than manageable and over a distance that is certainly more to his liking. So, despite carrying top weight of 57.0kg (126lb) Sentient should be ready to fire on all cylinders in this seasonal bow and, all being equal, will put these away easily – especially with the handling guaranteed from co-champion Dane Nelson in the saddle.

The Michael Marlowe-conditioned Marquesas on his recent efforts in Open Allowance seems to be having difficulties finding his footing in the class and, though expected to run his heart out, a minor share seems his best hope.

Dennis Lee's Roy Rogers is as gritty as horses come but, like Marquesas, is still yet to find his footing in the class and as such, will be among those battling for the minor placings.

What Roy Rogers has going for him is the fact that he loves the journey and if he is left unchallenged on the headlines, he could make things more difficult for the favourite.

The same is true for the other front-running horse in the line-up, Jamai Raja, who should enjoy this milder pace and distance to give a rousing effort.

That said, the disadvantage for both Roy Rogers and Jamai Raja is that in a bid to escape the favourite, both may end up doing too much, too early, which would then result in them running on fumes in the latter stages of the contest.

Sentient's stable companion Crimson was an impressive winner by over three lengths in the Fan Appreciation Trophy over today's journey on January 1.

While Crimson is again expected to enjoy every bit of the distance, especially in such a small field, this half-brother to the talented Wow Wow will find lowering the colours of his stablemate a tough task but could close fast enough to make it a one-two finish for Subratie.

Rowan Mathie's Coco Chanel proved no factor when highly touted for a good effort on January 23, finishing down the track. Based on that effort and the fact that she was behind Crimson on January 1, Coco Chanel's chances of winning will be reduced, but she should be thereabouts at the end.

Meanwhile, Marlowe's other starter Dada's Nala is going to be left behind against these.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Helicopter/Ultimatum/Cup Cake/Commissioner

Race 2) Formal Gladiator/Garrincha/A Seh Soup/Lala Diva

Race 3) Sentient/Marquesas/Roy Rogers/Crimson

Race 4) Stanislaus/Storm Princess/Blu Attitude/Polly B

Race 5) Locomotive/It’s A Rap/Sir Arjun Babu/Alexa’s Star

Race 6) Nina Dorada/Miss AJC/Toughness/Oh My Goodness

Race 7) Super Amia/Nevada/Blind Faith/Raw Liquid

Race 8) King’s Magician/Quiet Boss/Regal and Royal/Hilly’s Vision

Race 9) Don Almighty/Celebration/Nuclear Emma/Milkman