Successful INSPORTS Manchester Summer Camp ends

THE Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) held a very successful two-week Manchester Summer Camp with 93 participants at Manchester High School recently.

Two other INSPORTS Summer Camps — Kingston at the Police Officers' Club, Hope Road, and Irwin High School in St James — ended yesterday.

Kevin Morrison, sports officer at INSPORTS, was the co-ordinator of the Summer Camp in Mandeville, and he said all the participants were very pleased nd, at the closing ceremony last Friday, had requested a one-week extension, which they were unable to grant.

“We made sure that each participant followed the protocol guidelines, such as sanitising or washing their hands with soap, and social distancing each day when they arrived in the mornings. The also had to repeat the same in the afternoon and at the completion of each day's activities,” Morrison said.

The campers were taught six disciplines — football, track and field, volleyball, basketball, netball, along with music and the performing arts.

Those who stood out in football were Joshuan Aden Dehaney and Samuel Taylor from Manchester Primary School.

Keanu Weight from New Green Primary School and Lamar Dwyer from Mandeville Primary School were the top players in basketball.

Tishera-Kay Bailey from May Day High and Demario Wilon from New Green Primary were the top two in track and field.

Troydian Flemmings, Michael Reid, and Jequin Forbes were the top performers in cricket.

The top two in the performing arts category were Kadesha Ashman and Kamaka Swaby from Bethabra Primary School.

For volleyball the players who showed most promise were Tiana-Lee Jones from de Carteret College, Earl West from Mount St Joseph High School, and Michael Reid.

Brittany Samuels from Mandeville Preparatory School, Tarvic Salmon from Villa Road Primary, and Stephen Taylor from Belair Prep School were the outstanding participants in music class.

Some of the camperrs were recognised for their good leadership skills throughout the camp in their various groups. They were Michael Reid, Kevon Watts, and Macarie Morrison.

Meanwhile, all the participants at the closing ceremony were presented with certificates of participation, packages which include school book vouchers, school bags with books, along with food items.