Successful Jamaican team returns from Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Champs

The bulk of the Jamaican team returned to the island on Sunday after placing second in the 32nd Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships, which was played at the impressive Albany Golf Course in Nassau, Bahamas, between July 24- 26.

The Jamaicans equalled their second-place finish in 2018 when they hosted the championship.

Defending champions Puerto Rico moved away from Jamaica after both islands tied for first at the close of day two. Puerto Rico ended the championship with 155 points to Jamaica's 137. Host country the Bahamas grabbed third on 129 points followed by Trinidad & Tobago with 98, Barbados on 92, the Cayman Islands with 74, and Turks & Caicos on 22.

Jamaica did well to place second in four of the six competitive age groups, and third and fourth in the other two. The groups were girls' 11-13, Under-15 and Under-18, and boys' Under-18; third in boys' Under-15 and fourth in boys' 11-13.

Puerto Rico won three, the Bahamas won two, and Barbados won the other one.

Jamaica's team captain Justin Burrowes successfully defended his championship to retain the James Moss Solomon trophy earned in 2018 in the boys' Under-18 category. Burrowes was the only player to record a par or under par score for three days, and was the only golfer to end the championship with an under par score.

His three-day scorecard showed even par 72 on day one and one under par 71 for the next two days, for a combined score of two under par 214. Burrowes shot three under par on the front nine but was pegged back after shooting two bogeys on the back nine to end a successful junior career on a high note. He was pleased to perform well and help his team to put up a good showing away from home.

“I think we did well; all categories did well. This is the closest we have come to actually win it, to tie for the lead after two days and unfortunately we came up just short. But, still proud of the team and happy with the result,” he said.

In terms of his own performance, he said, “I just try to take a very strategic approach to the practice round and get all the information re the course, and spend extra time around the trouble areas. And I just kind of approach it like any other tournament, stuck to my routine — when things weren't going well I just slowed down and stuck to my routine and it work — so that's really it.”

Jack Stein took fifth place, while Sebert Walker Jr ended on joint ninth place.

Rocco Lopez closed day three on 237 and grabbed the third spot in the Under-15 category. He relinquished the Bob Slater trophy he won in 2018 in the 11-13 age group but put up a creditable performance in the older age group.

Tristan Brown bagged fifth place with a combined score of 240, while Matthew Grant was further back in 13th place on 263.

In the boys' 11-13 age group, Aman Dhiman and Trey Williams secured, respectively, fifth and seventh places at the end of the championship.

Hannah Foster, who competed in the Under-18 category, copped second spot in the group. She never dropped less than second over the three days. Her compatriot Katharine Lee had a rough time on the course and ended in eighth place.

Emily Mayne and Eryn Blakeley ended second and joint fifth, respectively, in the girls' Under-15 age group. Mayne was the most consistent of the Jamaica players after two days with scores of even par 72 on each day, but had a rough final day as the pressure got to her.

The youngest member of the team, Mattea Issa, was happy with her second-place performance in the 11-13 age group.

“Although the course was challenging we managed to come second, which is what took place last year. We all had fun and we all did our best, and that's what matters. The greens were different and the fairways were clean cut — there was no trees. The heat was unbearable, so the course was extremely challenging.”

The other 11-13 age group female was Winni Lau, who placed third.

Alison Reid, convener for junior golf who returned with the team, praised her charges for doing well away from home.

“We are really, really thrilled. The children performed extremely well under tough conditions. The course was challenging to them. It was a links course which they are not used to and it was extremely hot for all three days, but they pushed through and they played really well and we are very, very proud of them.”

The team was sponsored by Sandals Foundation, BCIC, ICD Group, and KFC.