Sunshine Girls make blistering start to World Cup, crush Fiji 85-29
LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica's Sunshine Girls yesterday got their 2019 Netball World Cup campaign off to a dominant start, thrashing Fiji 85-29 on Court One at M&S Bank Arena.
Jamaica's star goalshooter Jhaniele Fowler hit 33 goals from 35 attempts to lead all scorers.
Veteran shooter Romelda Aiken, given the start ahead of team captain Fowler, shook off some rust after recently returning from injury to knock down 26 from 36 for the world number two-rated Sunshine Girls.
For the number 17-ranked Fiji team, Lydia Panapasa scored nine goals from 12 attempts, while Unaisi Rauluni was eight from 10.
Jamaica laid the foundation for their lopsided victory with a 19-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They led 40-14 at half time and were up 67-18 to start the fourth quarter.
Jamaica's head coach Marvette Anderson said there were kinks to be ironed out despite the emphatic score line.
“We are going to work on what didn't go so well and continue to do what worked well. I think our turnovers were too many and I think we can work on that aspect,” she said during the mixed zone after the match.
When they were well out of sight in the fourth quarter, Jamaica deployed Fowler and Aiken — both measured at six-foot five inches tall — in tandem instead of using either goal shooter alongside a traditional goal attack.
Jamaica outscored Fiji 18-11 throughout those 15 minutes, but it was the closest quarter of the game.
Anderson conceded the twin tower tactic is a work in progress.
“It makes no sense putting a combination that we don't believe in. I believe in it. We need time — today was the first get to put it on court competitively and I'm happy with what I saw,” she told journalists.
Vicki Wilson, the Fiji head coach, said her team was a physical disadvantage against the marauding Jamaicans.
“We always knew that it would be extremely difficult because Jamaica are a powerhouse in netball. We didn't have the size nor the speed to compete, so I was pleased with our finish and there were [positive] glimpses throughout. But you've got to be consistent with what you do, and that's where Jamaica were far superior,” she told the Jamaica Observer during the mixed zone.
The bubbly Sunshine Girls began with a 3-0 burst, and though Fiji showed flashes of early resistance when they pulled within a goal at 3-4, the gap in quality between the teams became more apparent toward the back end of the quarter.
The onslaught continued in the second and third quarters as Fiji were shredded to bits.
Jamaica's play got marginally untidy at both ends of the court late in the game, but even then their superiority was clear as they romped over the line.
Teams
Jamaica — Romelda Aiken, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Adean Thomas, Jodiann Ward, Vangelee Williams, Shamera Sterling.
Subs: Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Nicole Dixon, Stacian Facey, Jhaniele Fowler, Rebekah Robinson
Fiji — Matila Vocea, Unaisi Rauluni, Kaitlyn Fisher, Aliti Toribau, Alisi Galo, Kelera Nawai, Episake Kahatoka
Subs: Adi Vakaoca Bolakoro, Ema Mualuvu, Lydia Panapasa, Asilika Sevutia, Laisani Waqa
Yesterday's results
New Zealand 64, Malawi 45
Barbados 69, Singapore 34
Australia 88, Northern Ireland 24
Zimbabwe 79, Sri Lanka 49
Jamaica 85, Fiji 29
South Africa 76, Trinidad and Tobago 45
England 64, Uganda 32
Scotland 53, Samoa 35
Today's games
First session
Australia vs Zimbabwe
Northern Ireland vs Sri Lanka
New Zealand vs Barbados
Malawi vs Singapore
Second session
England vs Scotland
Uganda vs Samoa
Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago
South Africa vs Fiji
