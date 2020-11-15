Super run hands God of Love Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event
God of Love, the Fitzgerald Richards-conditioned four-year-old bay gelding, turned in a superlative performance to win the $2-million, top-rated Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event on the 10-race propramme at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Ridden by the bustling Dane Nelson, God of Love ( Adore The Gold–Shanda D) led from start to finish in an electrifying length-and-a-quarter win going six furlongs (1,200m) in a blistering 1:11.2.
At the off, Nelson drove God of Love in front and held the lead ahead of Father Patrick (Omar Walker) and Truly Amazing (Aaron Chatrie) approaching the half-mile (800m). Turning for home, Nelson with vigorous diamond change of holds, got God of Love to turn on the pressure in deep stretch as the bay gelding cruised home fairly comfortable in the end. Truly Amazing did well to get second place, holding off the fast-finishing Drummer Boy (Jerome Innis) in third place.
With the win, Nelson took his tally to 67 winners for the season, seven wins behind Anthony Thomas, who extended his lead at the top of the standing with three winners on the day.
Thomas, who started the day five wins clear of Nelson, won aboard Quantum Dancer for owner/trainer Adin Williams in the fifth race, Another Affair for trainer Gary Subratie in the seventh race and Princess Annie in the 10th and final event for trainer Wayne DaCosta.
Meanwhile, trainer Anthony Nunes swept the first three places in the $980,000-Princess Popstar feature event going over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m). Nunes' Go Deh Girl (Omar Walker) won the event by a neck ahead of stable companion Hoist The Mast (Dick Cardenas) with Further and Beyond (Dane Nelson) 3 ¾ lengths adrift in third place. Final time for the Restricted Allowance event for two-year-olds was a decent 1:06.1.
The weekend of racing comes to an end today with the 2020 TOBA Yearling Sale, starting at 10:00 am at Caymanas Park in the official car park.
Racing continues next Saturday.
— Ruddy Allen
