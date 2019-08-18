Super Star, Esher cross swords for Hanover Major League title

LUCEA, Hanover — The fourth and final qualifier for the Western Confederation Super League will be decided today when Super Star FC and Esher United meet in the final of the Hanover Football Association/Conserve IT Ltd Major League at Watson-Taylor Park in Lucea starting at 3:00 pm.

Both teams, who will be seeking a second title this season, advanced to today's title-decider following contrasting wins in Monday's second-leg of the semi-finals at Watson-Taylor Park.

They will join the winners of the other three Major Leagues in the Confederation – Lilliput Rovers from St James, Coopers Pen from Trelawny, and George's Plain from Westmoreland.

Before the Major League final, Blenhein FC and Central FC will meet in the Division One final, set to start at 1:00 pm.

Super Star FC, the KO champions, beat St Simon 3-0 on Monday for a 5-1 aggregate, while Esher United, the midseason champions, advanced on a 2-1 aggregate after they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against last year's beaten finalists Mt Pelier DC.

Both Esher United and Mt Pelier DC ended the game with 10 players after each team had a man sent off in the second half. Consequently, Esher United will have to today do without the services of the influential Junnell McDonald, who was shown a red card in the 60th minute of their game.

Esher United will have a psychological advantage coming into the game after handing Super Star their only loss of the season, winning 3-0 in the first round and topping their group and then ended the season at the top of the points table.

Esher will have to find a suitable replacement for McDonald, however, against a Super Star team that outplayed St Simon in Monday's game, while Esher struggled against Mt Pelier DC.

Super Star FC had won the first leg against St Simon FC 2-1 and extended their advantage in the 25th minute on Monday when Linford Galloway was sent through down the middle and had time to choose his spot before beating the helpless Rodreco McIntyre in the St Simon goal.

An own goal in the 60th minute from Kenroy Brebner further pushed the game out of reach of St Simon, while substitute Shaquille Brown added a third goal when he scored in the 70th minute.

In the first game, Mt Pelier DC, who had lost in three straight finals going back to last season, took the lead just before half time when Rushane Downie's powerful free kick from about 23 metres beat goalkeeper Junior Robinson low to his right to tie up the scores on aggregate.

Sheldon Sears restored Esher United's advantage in the 52nd minute when he sidefooted a cross from the right flank back across the goal into the far corner.