Super Star, Esher United score first-leg semi-final wins
LUCEA, Hanover — Super Star FC and Esher United stayed on course for a second title this season after scoring wins in the first legs of their Hanover Football Association Major League semi-finals played at Watson Taylor Park in Lucea on Thursday.
Super Star FC, the Knock-out champions, came from a goal down to edge St Simon FC 2-1 in one game, while mid-season champions Esher United beat Mt Pelier DC 1-0 in the other game of the double-header.
They will meet in the return legs set for Monday at the same venue with the winners on aggregate meeting in the final.
Omar Nelson gave St Simon FC the lead in the 21st minute, but Linford Galloway responded two minutes later to level the score before Leon Moncrieffe scored the winner in the 48th minute.
Esher United got a late goal from Ronaldo Diaz to edge in front of Mt Pelier DC, scoring in the 84th minute.
— Paul Reid
