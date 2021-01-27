Super50 Cup hero Nedd poised for Hurricanes debut

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Leeward Islands Hurricanes have acquired the services of 2019 Super50 Cup hero Ashmead Nedd for their upcoming campaign in the tournament here next month.

The 20-year-old left-armed spinner was named in a 15-man squad, which will be led by veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Devon Thomas.

Nedd featured for surprise champions West Indies Emerging Players, who ironically beat Hurricanes in a lopsided 2019 final at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

The Guyanese took one for 19 from his four overs to end the tournament with 11 wickets at a superb average of 10 and an economy rate of just over three runs.

Nedd will be part of a spin department which includes West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who has recovered from COVID-19 and is set to take his place in the squad.

The 28-year-old Walsh was included in the West Indies squad for the three-match One-Day International series in Banglades which ended Monday.

However, he tested positive in Bangladesh four days after arriving and was ruled out of the series while undergoing isolation.

Nitish Kumar, 26, who featured for Canada in the last Super50, has joined the Hurricanes and along with fellow off-spinner Terrance Warde, provides the hosts with adequate slow bowling options.

Selectors have included 22-year-old left-hander Ross Powell for his 50-overs debut after playing two first class matches for the franchise in the last two rounds of the Four-Day Championship last year.

He is the only member of the squad without experience as the likes of Montcin Hodge, out-of-favour left-hander Kieran Powell and Trinidadian Amir Jangoo will be expected to carry the batting.

Hurricanes have not won the a regional 50-over title since they shared one with Barbados following a tied final 11 years ago in Jamaica.

They will raise the curtain on this year's tournament when they clash with neighbours Windward Islands Volcanoes on February 7.

SQUAD: Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Ross Powell, Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty, Nitish Kumar, Hayden Walsh Jr, Jeremiah Louis, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Colin Archibald, Nino Henry, Ashmead Nedd, Terrance Warde.