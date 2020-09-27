Superluminal, Atlantic Blue front runners for knotty Overnight Allowance call

The Norman Manley Memorial Cup aside, a knotty non-restricted Overnight Allowance event to be contested over a mile (1,600m), takes centre stage on a nice-looking nine-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

Post time is 12:30 pm.

Seven of the 12 runners in the Overnight Allowance field are highly capable of taking top honours for their respective connections, with the decorated Wayne DaCosta holding a strong hand with five starters in the line-up.

Of DaCosta's entrants, Master of Hall, to be partnered with Phillip Parchment; Uncle Frank with Dane Nelson and American-bred Summer Sun, to be piloted by Anthony Thomas, represents his best bets of snaring the $1-million purse.

His other trainees Rojorn di Pilot and Princess Annie, to be ridden by apprentices Oshane Nugent and Matthew Bennett, will be outclassed.

Master of Hall, who is hunting an elusive first win in over a year, could very well achieve that today, once presented in the right frame of mind. The five-year-old gelding's best effort since returning to competitive racing, came on August 6 when he went down fighting, finishing third by a neck to Race Car and Sentient travelling seven-and-half furlongs.

A reproduction of that effort could see Master of Hall into the winners' enclosure, especially now that he has been somewhat freshened after being scratched from a nine-furlong and 25-yard (1,820m) event on September 6.

Summer Sun, the only foreigner in the event, has been running some good races and has hit the board in all four starts this season, with his latest being a two lengths second-place finish behind Sentient in the September 6 contest around the bend.

Though the journey is a bit shorter on this occasion, Summer Sun only needs to be close to the leaders leaving the half-mile to be rewarded for his consistency, as his late surge could prove too much for rivals in the homestretch.

Uncle Frank is usually a consistent performer, but he showed nothing of the sort on last, as he was completely outdone by Sentient and company.

Like his stable companions, Uncle Frank is searching for his first win of the season, and while winning this won't be easy, Nelson's presence could make a world of difference in getting the six-year-old rolling in time to get up for victory.

Ian Parsard's eight-year-old Superluminal simply does not know how to run a bad race, and if his previous performance in that September 6 event, which he led for most of the way, is anything to go by, then this old stager could very well have his younger peers staring at his backend now going a mile. Omar Walker again has the leg up.

Atlantic Blue comes off a eight-month break with a form line that is a picture of admiration, as he has not finished farther than second in his last eight starts and has already logged one win and a second-place finish so far this year before the break.

Interestingly, that second-place finish by the Fitznahum Williams-trained charge came at the hoofs of Superluminal in February, also at a mile, as the two were separated by a neck at the line.

However, the odds are now in Atlantic Blue's favour as he has been nicely freshened and steadily prepared for this re-entry and could very well pick up where he left off.

Gary Subratie, who saddles Uncle Vinnie and Crimson, will be banking on the latter to hand him the major slice of the pie, but to do so, Crimson — a half brother to the talented Wow Wow — would need to get first run on Summer Sun and Superluminal, who were ahead of him on September 6. Robert Halledeen will do his utmost best to make that possible.

Big Bang, Jamai Raja and the 2018 Jamaica St Leger winner Marquesas, who returns after only one start in January of this year, are expected to play their part in the event, but will be found wanting when the tempo increases.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Dallas/Chief Prospect/Holy Light/Unbreakable

Race 2) England's Rose/Silent Seeker/Laban/She's A Hit

Race 3) Shepanza/Royal Approach/Awesome Treasure/Tomohawk

Race 4) Schlesinger/Smokey Topaz/Buckaluck/Talented Tony K

Race 5) Big Big Daddy/Primal Fear/Billiejo/Gorgeous Gift/Triple Seven

Race 6) Chennai Express/Awesome Boy/High Diplomacy/Fearless Champion

Race 7) Rusty/Sensational Ending/Den Den/Super Duper

Race 8) Master of Hall/Crimson/Superluminal/Atlantic Blue/Summer Sun

Race 9) Justsaytheword/Quantum Dancer/Acapella/Isinbayeva/Luminous Power